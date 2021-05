Body cam footage from a Maryland police officer has captured a terrifying shootout that ended with the death of a man suspected of setting fire to his own house and killing three neighbours. Everton Brown, 56, was shot dead by officers on 8 May, after he reportedly set fire to his own home in Woodlawn, outside Baltimore, and allegedly shot dead neighbours Sagar Ghimire, 24, and Sara Alacote, 36, and Ismael Quintanilla, 41, as reported by The Daily Mail. Officers were called to the address and arrived to the home engulfed in flames and receiving gunfire from Brown. In the...