Stellaris, Surviving Mars, And Cities: Skylines Are Free To Play On Steam This Weekend

By jeremy winslow
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll weekend long, publisher Paradox Interactive is hosting a huge sale on Steam in conjunction with its PDXCon Remixed digital convention. The Steam Paradox Interactive Sale, which runs until May 24, includes discounts on PC games like Crusader Kings III and Empire of Sin. On top of all the game deals, three titles are free to play for the next few days: Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, and Surviving Mars.

