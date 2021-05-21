Stellaris, Surviving Mars, And Cities: Skylines Are Free To Play On Steam This Weekend

MMOs have never really gone away but they have definitely moved on from cookie-cutter RPGs. Some of the most popular ones like Destiny 2 do have RPG elements but focus more heavily on the cooperative and competitive aspects of gameplay. As massive as these worlds may be, however, some of them are still confined within the worlds of their respective platforms, even if they’re actually available on multiple ones. Destiny 2 finally breaks down those barriers with Cross-Play support that just went live well ahead of its estimated launch date.