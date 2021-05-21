newsbreak-logo
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet this evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Irrigation and oil well pumps, tank batteries, and equipment in the lower flood plain below Victoria flood. Livestock are cut off, may have to be fed by boat, and could drown. Homes downstream above Highway 35 on the left bank are cut off Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 26.0 Sat 9 am 26.4 25.5 23.2 21.7 22.1

Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Refugio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND BEE COUNTIES At 951 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Skidmore around 1000 AM CDT. Papalote around 1015 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1025 AM CDT. Sinton around 1030 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 20 and 26. US Highway 181 between mile markers 582 and 622. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 704. US Highway 77 between mile markers 622 and 648. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1042 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Papalote, or near Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 604 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1213 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Aransas County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Aransas County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN SAN PATRICIO AND SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 203 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Bonnie View, or 8 miles northeast of Taft, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockport, Taft, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Bayside, Bonnie View, Copano Village and Fulton. This includes the following highways US Highway 181 between mile markers 634 and 638. US Highway 77 between mile markers 636 and 642. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.