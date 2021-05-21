Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet this evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Irrigation and oil well pumps, tank batteries, and equipment in the lower flood plain below Victoria flood. Livestock are cut off, may have to be fed by boat, and could drown. Homes downstream above Highway 35 on the left bank are cut off Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 26.0 Sat 9 am 26.4 25.5 23.2 21.7 22.1