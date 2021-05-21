newsbreak-logo
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Township chiropractor sentenced to house arrest for health care fraud

By Peter Hall, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A Bethlehem Township chiropractor who billed health insurers for treating clients who missed appointments and on days when he wasn’t in his office was sentenced Thursday to probation.

U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson ordered Nicholas Bufanio, 53, of Hellertown to serve five years of probation, including six months of house arrest. He must also pay more than $99,000 in restitution, court documents show. Bufanio pleaded guilty in July to one count of health care fraud.

The probationary sentence is significantly less than the 18-24 month prison sentence recommended under federal guidelines, Bufanio’s lawyer Marc Fisher of Allentown said.

“He has some medical conditions that warranted a downward variance from the advisory guidelines,” Fisher said. “That was recognized by the U.S. attorney and most importantly, the judge.”

At his sentencing in Allentown, Bufanio apologized and acknowledged his errors in judgment, Fisher said.

“He wishes that if he could undo everything that he did, he would, but he knows he can’t,” Fisher said.

According to court documents, Bufanio has owned and operated Community Chiropractic in the 4000 block of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township. Between January 2017 and August 2018, Bufanio submitted fraudulent claims to health insurers for more than $236,000. He also submitted claims to health insurers when he was recovering from an illness, pretending that he was keeping normal office hours and treating patients, the U.S attorney’s office said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor-Employee Benefits Security Administration and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Beth Leahy.

Morning Call reporter Peter Hall can be reached at 610-820-6581 or peter.hall@mcall.com .

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
