Friends reunion gets UK air date - here's when and where you can watch it

goqradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-anticipated Friends reunion show will appear in the UK on Sky, the broadcaster has said, and be available for streaming on Now. The original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to remember the beloved comedy.

www.goqradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros Studios#Hbo Max#Friends Reunion#Watch Trailer#Hollywood#Sky News#Google Podcasts#Nbc#Service Hbo Max#Guest Appearances#Clips#Uk#Streaming#April
