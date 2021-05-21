PODCAST: Cincinnati's red hot housing market
This week on the Hear Cincinnati podcast, host Brian Niesz is joined by community reporter Lucy May, senior real-time editor Pat LaFleur and senior manager of enterprise/investigative Meghan Goth to discuss the latest cicada news, a project creating homeownership opportunities, the secret informant in a Cincinnati bribery case and more.
Following the panel, John Matarese joins the podcast to discuss Cincinnati's hot real estate market and the resulting pressure on renters.
Listen to this episode in the podcast player above.
Notable Links:
- Could this Bond Hill duplex offer lessons to solve the region's affordable housing shortage?
- Samaritan Car Care Clinic fixed up 20-year-old car to give new hope to Northern Kentucky mom
- Hidden Cincinnati: Once home to a local nostalgic, Loveland Castle carries on his legacy
- Should you be worried if your pet eats cicadas?
- GUIDE: Everything you need to know about Brood X's 2021 cicada emergence
- PHOTOS: Brood X cicadas begin emerging across the Tri-State
- World Champion UFC fighter Jon 'Bones' Jones trains in Cincinnati
- This was FBI's second secret informant in Cincinnati bribery case, sources say
- ODH: Vax-a-Million lottery encouraging more Ohioans to get their COVID-19 shot
- Cheviot residents voice concerns over traffic patterns; mayor says no money for speed bumps
Features :
- How to win in this hot housing market
- Rents soaring around Cincinnati amid fierce housing market
- Skipping the home inspection? Northern Kentucky couple has a warning
