New York health restaurant chain Fresh & Co. explores Orlando expansion

By WFTV.com News Staff, Jack Witthaus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Yet another restaurant chain wants to open in Orlando as demand for retail real estate remains strong despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

A New York-based healthy meal chain Fresh & Co. is searching for locations to open in Central Florida, a company representative confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal.

The restaurant plans to open its first location in Dr. Phillips but an address wasn’t immediately known. In total, Fresh & Co. plans to open six locations locally.

The restaurants, which do business as fresh&co, are known for their chopped salads, soups, grain bowls and cold-pressed juice offerings.

These eateries serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and usually are 2,000 square feet in size. Fresh & Co. has roughly 12 locations in New York.

