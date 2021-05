The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released their May Cattle on Feed Report, and the new numbers show the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1, 2021. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2020 and is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. But according to a story from Gary Crawford, there’s some deceptively high numbers in the new report concerning April cattle feedlot activity.