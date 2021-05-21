No COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in tri-county area as new virus cases rise by 21

Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in the tri-county area as the number of new virus cases rose by 21.

The three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 212.

Jefferson County added 12 COVID cases to its total Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,049. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.0%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 33, for a new total of 6,827.

Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 24 to 131, while hospitalizations rose by three to five patients.

There are six people in precautionary quarantine and 322 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 86 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported seven new novel coronavirus cases Friday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,416. No deaths were reported.

Four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Thursday.

There are currently 99 known active cases in the county, a decrease of 13 from Thursday, and a total of 7,221 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 323,913 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Thursday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 96 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported two new cases of COVID on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,333. No deaths were reported.

A total of 54 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of seven from Thursday — and there are currently four people in the county hospitalized with the disease, an increase of two from Thursday.

A total of 2,249 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of nine since Thursday, resulting in 54 known active cases in the county. There are 136 people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 30 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.