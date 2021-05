The past year has been particularly heavy for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Over the course of the pandemic, there has been an alarming increase in anti-Asian hate crimes, with nearly 3,800 reported racist incidents targeted against Asian Americans since March 2020, according to a national report by the group Stop AAPI Hate. On Thursday, young AAPI actors Olivia Liang (Kung Fu), Leah Lewis (The Half of It), and Moxie's Sydney Park and Nico Hiraga got together virtually to discuss how the recent news cycle has been weighing on them, their experiences in Hollywood, and the way the entertainment industry is changing.