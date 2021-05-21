newsbreak-logo
Man who clobbered Asian man in Hell’s Kitchen claims he bit the victim’s finger in self defense

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago
Hate crime suspect Lloyd Revell is taken from the NYPD's 7th Precinct in Manhattan on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He's accused of an anti-Asian attack. Obtained by Daily News

An ex-con who attacked an Asian man for no reason claimed to police he chomped down on the victim’s finger in self defense, Manhattan prosecutors said Friday.

Lloyd Revell — who has a record of assault arrests — is accused of walking up to Uber driver Youya Hua, screaming “Go back to your country!” and unloading a barrage of punches upon him.

Revell, 38, is accused of biting of Hua’s fingers in the incident at the corner of W. 43rd St. and Eleventh Ave. at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday. The chomp took off a quarter of one of Hua’s middle digits, prosecutors said.

At arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court late Thursday, Revell claimed he and Hua began arguing because Hua kept calling his name.

But the two were strangers before the Hell’s Kitchen attack, said Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline Studley.

Manhattan DA Cy Vance’s office charged Revell with assault as a hate crime in the first and second degree, which carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

Judge John Zhuo Wang set Revell’s bail at $25,000 cash over $100,000 bond.

In 2015, Revell was convicted of attempted assault and rape charges and sentenced to two to four years behind bars plus ten years probation. His probation does not expire until 2025.

Following his release from custody, Revell was arrested twice more on assault charges in Brooklyn, in 2019 and 2020.

As of May 9, police reported 81 anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021 compared to just 17 over the same stretch last year.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

