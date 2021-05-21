Apple Music ‘Rap Life Live’ Returns Ft. Performances by Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, Lil Durk
Apple Music’s Rap Life Live series is back after about 8 months with a new installment filmed on location at HBCU Clark Atlanta University. The second installment of Apple Music’s series will feature exclusive performances by Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, and Lil Durk. It also includes interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, LaTosha Brown (co-founder, Black Voters Matter Fund), George T. French Jr (President of Clark Atlanta University), and accomplished members of the student body.hiphop-n-more.com