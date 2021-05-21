newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Leicester Tigers denied as Montpellier edge to European Challenge Cup glory

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULtAU_0a7NvSEd00
Leicester Tigers could not build on a lead to win the European Challenge Cup Final (PA Wire)

Leicester Tigers were denied a first trophy in eight years after Montpellier edged a thrilling European Challenge Cup final at Twickenham by a 18-17 score.

Henry Wells and Jasper Wiese crossed within 13 minutes of each other at the end of the first half and beginning of the second period, but Steve Borthwick’s side could not hold onto their advantage in front of 10,000 spectators.

Eventually the flair of the big-spending Top14 side paid dividends with two wonderful tries via Vicent Rattez and Johan Goosen and eight points from Benoit Paillaugue enough to give Montpellier a second triumph in Europe’s second-tier competition.

It left Tigers frustrated at not joining city neighbours Leicester City in tasting glory in the capital after the Foxes won the FA Cup at Wembley last weekend, but with a place in the Heineken Champions Cup still up for grabs and a strong mixture of youth and experience, the signs are positive for the Mattioli Woods Welford Road side.

Borthwick had repeatedly talked up the quality of Montpellier, who were able to name three World Cup winning South Africans on their bench, but Tigers were backed by 10,000 fans inside HQ.

After Ellis Genge and Nemani Nadolo made their presence felt during the first 60 seconds, Leicester gave the buoyant crowd something more to cheer in the ninth minute.

George Ford – moments after a wonderful grubber-kick – made no mistake from 42 meters to open their account for the evening, but it was a short-lived lead with the French outfit showing the flair you would expect from a side transformed since the January arrival of Philippe Saint-Andre.

An excellent kick by full-back Anthony Bouthier was bettered by impressive footwork from wing Rattez close to the touchline and he managed to beat Matias Moroni to the bouncing ball to tap down for the first try of the night.

It was a wonderful finish and after scrum-half Paillaugue added a penalty to his conversion from two minutes earlier, Montpellier held a 10-3 advantage after 16 minutes.

Tigers’ frustration was compounded by the early exit of Guy Porter following a bang to his head and doing the basics right had been spoken about in the build-up to Leicester’s first European final in 12 years, but at the midway point of the first half it had not been delivered.

Fulgence Ouedraogo’s departure, having captained Montpellier to success in this tournament in 2016, due to injury was countered by Ford squandering a penalty before Cyle Brink became the latest casualty with Tommy Reffell taking the place of the hobbling South African flanker.

Leicester’s cause did receive a boost on the half-hour mark when the patience of referee Andrew Brace ran out and Alexandre Becognee was sin-binned for an accumulation of infringements.

Immediately Tigers wrestled back the initiative and a thundering driving maul got them within touching distance of the try line and eventually Wells made it over in the 33rd minute before Ford’s successful kick restored parity.

It was Paillaugue’s turn to miss a simple penalty with the Montpellier scrum-half dragging an effort wide and the Top14 side began the second period poorly too.

Sloppiness by Jacques Du Plessis was followed by more ill-discipline from captain Guilhem Guirado, who was shown a yellow for pulling down the maul.

Leicester’s forwards were going through the gears now and after Nadolo had been denied a try by a forward pass, the Tigers did grab their second score of the night with 46 minutes on the clock.

Another driving maul proved unstoppable and Wiese went over with a big helping hand from Tom Youngs, who had been joined on the pitch by brother Ben Youngs to a huge round of applause.

Borthwick was unmoved but the roar of the crowd inside Twickenham told the story. Ford had his radar back for the touchline conversion, but Paillaugue’s penalty made it a four-point game going into the final quarter.

With Montpellier back up to full numbers, a fine burst of pace from wing Gabriel Ngandebe got his side deep inside the Leicester half and Johan Goosen finished off a superb team move with Jan Serfontein and Bouthier heavily involved.

Paillaugue kissed both posts with his kick to ensure the French side held a narrow 18-17 lead and the tension was building with Ford slicing a close-range drop goal attempt wide not long after.

It was a time for cool heads but poor hands from Joe Heyes and Wiese’s failure to offload gave Handre Polland the opportunity to extend the lead, but his long-range penalty flew wide and yet it mattered little with Leicester unable to fashion one final chance.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasper Wiese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leicester Tigers#Montpellier#Leicester City#Twickenham#European Challenge Cup#South Africans#Hq#French#Cyle Brink#Glory#Edge#Wembley#Referee Andrew Brace#Scrum Half Paillaugue#Wing Gabriel Ngandebe#Impressive Footwork#Brother Ben Youngs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FA Cup
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Leicester’s route to the FA Cup final

Leicester have reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1969. The Foxes have never won the competition, losing four finals. Here, the PA news agency looks at their route to Wembley. Third round: Stoke 0 Leicester 4, January 9. James Justin’s screamer and goals from Marc Albrighton,...
UEFAFrankfort Times

PSG beats Montpellier on penalties to reach French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain led twice through goals by Kylian Mbappe but needed penalty kicks to beat Montpellier and reach the French Cup final on Wednesday. Although PSG's league title defense is hanging by a thread, it remains on course for a record-extending 14th cup win. PSG plays the winner of Thursday's match between high-flying Monaco and fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières.
Soccergoal.com

Montpellier v PSG Live Commentary, 12/05/2021

Following a tightly-contested match, PSG triumph and book their place in the Coupe de France final. Mbappe opened the scoring after ten minutes as the visitors got off to a quick start, before Laborde’s fine strike levelled the score on the brink on half-time. Les Parisiens’ French talisman bagged his second five minutes after the restart, but Montpellier got back on level terms for a second time through Delort. The visitors missed a handful of clear-cut chances in the dying minutes taking the game to penalties, where Kean sealed PSG’s place in the final following Sambia’s miss.
Soccerpunditfeed.com

Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne Game Prediction, Free Tips and Odds (02/05/2021)

Montpellier’s 15-match unbeaten run ended last weekend when they lost 3-1 away at Nice. Can the hosts get back to winning ways and win the double against Saint-Etienne? We have more details for this fixture. Top Free Expert Predictions for Montpellier vs Saint-Etienne. Free tips at Punditfeed are bias-free. We...
Soccergoal.com

Delort continues scoring form as Montpellier edge Strasbourg

The Algeria international was on the scoresheet to help the Paillade return to winning ways at Stade de la Meinau. Andy Delort found the back of the net as Montpellier secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Strasbourg in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game. The 29-year-old has been delivering impressive performances in...
Rugbyworldinsport.com

Crowds are Back; Bring on the European Cup Finals!

This Friday night will see the conclusion of the European Challenge Cup, as Leicester Tigers face Montpellier at Twickenham Stadium. 10,000 fans will be in attendance at the home of rugby, to watch the first major rugby union fixture on British soil in over a year where fans have been present.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Amateur minnows Rumilly-Vallieres dream of French Cup glory

Paris (AFP) – It is not exactly a name that trips off the tongue, but tiny Rumilly-Vallieres have put themselves on the map with a remarkable run in the French Cup that has taken them all the way to a semi-final against mighty Monaco. Last month, on the day plans...
Rugbyworldinsport.com

Courageous Leicester march on, whilst Bath crumble

At the start of the 2020-21 season, few would have predicted that Leicester Tigers would be in genuine contention for a major European trophy. Rock bottom of the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership, Leicester were only spared relegation last season because of Saracen’s mammoth points deductions for breaking salary cap rules. If not for that, one of the most successful clubs in English rugby history would now be competing in the Championship – travelling away to the likes of Cornish Pirates and Jersey Reds.
SoccerBBC

Montpellier 2-2 Paris St-Germain (5-6 on penalties): PSG reach French Cup final

Paris St-Germain reached the French Cup final as they edged out Montpellier 6-5 in a semi-final penalty shootout. Moise Kean scored the winning penalty after Montpellier's Junior Sambia had blasted his spot-kick over the bar. Kylian Mbappe had put PSG ahead, but Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde equalised. A brilliant solo Mbappe...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

PSG left to chase Lille for Ligue 1 title after Champions League exit

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain are out of the Champions League and there is a danger that for once they will miss out on the French title too as they head into the weekend still trailing leaders Lille. With three games remaining PSG are a point behind Lille, the possibility...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

PSG down Montpellier from the spot to stamp Cup final ticket

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain squeaked past Montpellier 6-5 on penalties in Wednesday’s French Cup semi-final to keep alive their hopes of ending the season with silverware. Spot kicks were required after the two sides were all square at 2-2 after normal time in Montpellier. The holders will learn...
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Ligue 1 – Montpellier vs Brest Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Montpellier vs Brest being played? Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier. Where can I get tickets for Montpellier vs Brest? Some fans are allowed...