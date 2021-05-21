newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego County, NY

Friday update: Oswego County virus cases up 18 to 8,006

By From STAFF REPORTS ocweeklies@oswegonews.com
nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 21, that 18 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,006. There are currently 108 active positive cases.

www.nny360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, NY
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
Oswego County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#County Officials#Health Officials#Emergency Services#The Health Department#Suny Oswego#Laker Hall#Hannibal High School#Pfizer#Moderna#The Oswego County Office#Barnes Dr#Supervising Public Health#Positive Cases#Vaccinated Today#Cayuga St#Multiple Clinics#Gastrointestinal Illness#Symptoms#Social Services Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

United Way, Burritt gear up for Day of Caring; volunteers needed

FULTON — Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in the Day of Caring, established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service. The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26th and focuses on assisting home-bound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Health marks 140th year

OSWEGO — Oswego Health is marking its 140th anniversary, looking back at its beginning in 1881 as a group of community-minded residents gathered for the specific purpose: starting a hospital. “A look back to the initial board minutes reveals that the founders had concerns, not unlike those in healthcare today,”...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Oswego County launches recognition program during National Volunteer Month

OSWEGO — April was recognized as National Volunteer Month and communities across the U.S. are taking another opportunity to thank people for their sacrifice and endurance. “I’ve said this before,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Public health is not a ‘9-to-5’ job, and we simply could not do all that we have been able to without the generosity of time and effort from our volunteers. For the last year, they have joined us to answer calls to the phone bank, conduct contact tracing and other office tasks, work the many vaccination and testing clinics we’ve held, and donated homemade masks for the community. Without them, these critical operations would not run as smoothly as they have.”
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Half of New York adults fully vaccinated

OSWEGO – More than half of adult New Yorkers and nearly 45,000 Oswego County residents are fully vaccinated as the state and nation inch closer to herd immunity and coronavirus-related restrictions continue to ease ahead of summer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday 50 percent of New Yorkers, or nearly 8...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Graduating High School Seniors Honored By Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club continues its long tradition of presenting scholarships to four outstanding 2021 graduates of the Oswego City School District. The action marked the 94th anniversary of the club’s founding and continued its collaboration with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Pathfinder Bank, whose financial contributions help support the awards.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Now Boasts Combined 14 NYS and World Record Fish

Oswego County’s Tourism office recently interviewed Theresa Caputo of Jupiter, Florida, about her September 2020 fishing trip that resulted in two International Game Fish Association (IGFA) World Records. The interview can be viewed on the Oswego County Tourism YouTube channel, @OswegoCountyTourism, and on Facebook @OswegoCountyFishing. Theresa caught her first world...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Highlights Impact Of Bail Reform As Oswego Man Is Arrested 18 Times In 4 Days

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow’s office released the following after an Oswego man was arrested and released numerous times within a short time period. On April 12, 2021, the City of Oswego Police Department arrested Robert L. Updegrove, age 32, for Burglary in the 3rd degree and petit larceny, after an investigation showed he stole items from a local business.
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: May 5 – May 11

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 123 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week. “According to the CDC, the County’s seven-day accumulated new case reports are less than 94.8 per 100,000 people, and its community transmission rate has lowered to ‘substantial,’” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still, to achieve a solid downward trend and make our communities safer, we need to continue following the CDC’s guidance and practice preventive measures.”
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 14. Heather M. Babcock, 29, of 4922 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, and Scott L. Evans, 36, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 27. Mr. Evans...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

2021 CAC Returning Board Members, Officers Of The Board

FULTON – At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. “With the...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Proclaims Police Officer Week

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a proclamation marking the week of May 9 through May 15 as Police Officer Week. The occasion was first proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to recognize the many law enforcement professionals who protect and serve this country’s citizens. Day-in and day-out, police officers work tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods, schools and families safe; knowing the risk to their own lives and the sacrifice they may have to make.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

June Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order June Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, June 4. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.