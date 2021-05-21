newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Carthage JROTC cadet appointed to West Point

By ELAINE M. AVALLONE eavallone@lowville.com
nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE — A Carthage Central High School JROTC student has accepted an appointment to West Point Military Academy. Cadet Lorissa Miller, who was also offered an Army ROTC scholarship, said she first decided she wanted to go to West Point when in middle school. “My parents and I were talking...

www.nny360.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior High School#Junior College#Junior Officers#High School Students#College Students#Carthage Jrotc Cadet#Carthage#The West Point Class#Congressional#The Key Club#Welcome Club#Army Second Lieutenants#American#Jag#Leadership Development#Ltc Piroli#Army Rotc#Cadet Lorissa Miller#Senior Army Instructor#Junior Military Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
West Point, NEHastings Tribune

LCHS senior headed to West Point

BARTLETT — About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Labette County High School senior Joel Mathes engaged in his first state tennis match. His nerves, he said beforehand, were not too bad going in as a second seed. “I’m not too worried,” he said Thursday before the match. “It shouldn’t turn out too...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoman honored as a top West Point graduate

Cadet Mathieu Sanders, son of Joanne and Morgan Sanders of Sonoma, will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy on May 22. He will also receive the Superintendent’s Award which signifies that he is in the top 15 percent of his class across all fields of achievement, according to university staff.
West Point, CANapa Valley Register

Grapevines: Sanders graduates from West Point

Cadet Mathieu Sanders, son of Joanne and Morgan Sanders of Sonoma, and a Justin-Siena alumni, will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 22. He will also receive the Superintendent’s Award which signifies that he is in the top 15% of his class across all fields of achievement.
West Point, NYPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Defense Secretary tells West Point cadets they're ready

WEST POINT, N.Y. — (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. Military Academy cadets Saturday they were graduating during “exceptionally tough circumstances” but that West Point prepared them to face the extraordinary threats from pandemics to terrorism. Austin spoke to about 1,000 cadets becoming U.S. Army second lieutenants...
Decatur, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Cadet finds family on Decatur JROTC rifle team

Jacklyn Brownfield, a senior at Decatur High and commander of the school's Army JROTC rifle team that last month won third place in the state in its inaugural year, said she found a sense of belonging on the team and has memories that will stay with her as she begins her U.S. Army career in June.
West Point, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Military training conducted at West Point

WEST POINT – Area residents can expect to hear summer training activities conducted on the military installation beginning now through mid-August to include areas in and around Camp Buckner and Lake Frederick. Training is conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army. Realistic training has inherent risks and the safety and welfare of the entire West Point community is the academy’s top priority. Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions, and survival skills techniques. Noise levels will be sporadic through summer months with increased activity associated with Air Assault School and during specialized training operations in July. Residents can expect to see and hear low-flying aircraft and helicopters in and around the training and cantonment areas during these training sessions. Residents and commuters may see increased traffic along Route 293 with military vehicle and troop movement.
Militarysjvsun.com

‘All in’ mindset propels pair of Buchanan wrestlers to West Point, Naval Academy

Two Buchanan High School wrestlers are set to join opposing forces at the collegiate level but ultimately remain on the same team: the U.S. military. Raymond Lopez and George Ruiz – two of Clovis Unified School District’s four military academy commits – will be attending and competing for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, respectively.
MilitaryKTVZ

Commission reviewing military base names to visit West Point next week

The Congressionally mandated commission established to recommend how to rename up to nine active-duty military bases and sites associated with the Confederacy will make its first site visit next week to the US Military Academy at West Point in New York. The visit was announced by retired Navy Adm. Admiral...
Cranston, RIrhodybeat.com

East cadets receive prestigious JROTC awards

With the end of the school year so close, it is time for awards and recognitions. And despite not yet being able to hold traditional in-person ceremonies, schools are finding ways for students to be honored. On Friday, May 14, Lt. Col. John Murray, instructor for the JROTC program at...
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS senior receives appointment to West Point

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Royson Folas has accepted an appointment to West Point Military Academy. “I got the call from the office of Rep. Mikie Sherrill while I was warming up for a tennis match on April 19, and needless to say I was absolutely ecstatic — the admissions process is very long compared to most colleges,” Folas said. “I felt a great sense of pride, accomplishment and most of all relief because West Point was the only school I applied to. Luckily, I was able to capture this moment on camera because a photographer had come in to take pictures of the seniors for the yearbook.
Bartlesville, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

After Student of the Year honor, Auer moves on to West Point

With a blend of humility and perseverance, Henry Auer has lived by the principle that people can do anything if they work hard. "I think something I would tell other people and my younger self is that you can do anything you want. You just have to want to do it and have the drive to get it done," he said.
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville High seniors to compete for Air Force, West Point rifle teams

Lauren Hurley and Briggs Moore have honed their skills for the Tri-County Gun Club. Lauren Hurley and Briggs Moore have spent many days trying to outshoot each other at the Tri-County Gun Club in Sherwood. And when the two Wilsonville High School seniors are away from the range, they compete to see who can get a better grade on a test or has more knowledge on a subject. Though they're off to college next year, they may square off again — except this time while representing a pair of exclusive military institutions. Hurley will join the United States...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

DAR chapter presents medal to JROTC cadet

The Ephraim Andrews Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Cadet Amanda N. Usener with the DAR ROTC Bronze Medal at the Junior ROTC Awards Ceremony at Fredericksburg High School on Friday, April 30. Usener was chosen by her teachers and is in the upper 25% of her...
EducationTimes Reporter

College notes: Claymont's Peters graduates from West Point

Former Claymont High School wrestling standout Lane Peters graduated from West Point last Saturday. Peters, a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, will return to West Point, N.Y. for six months and serve as an assistant wrestling coach at the United States Military Academy Prep School. He will then report to...
Fort Knox, KYNews Enterprise

Fort Knox MOWW briefed by JROTC cadets

The Fort Knox Chap­ter of the Military Order of the World Wars strongly supports the ROTC and JROTC programs of all services. The Chapter hosted three Fort Knox High School Junior ROTC cadets as guest speakers for its April meeting at its Fort Knox clubhouse. They were asked to provide...
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

West Point updates, nominees

Captain Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, has announced the following regarding area residents graduating from or soon entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York:. Nathan Batta, son of Nick and Faith Batta of Batesville. A member of Batesville High School’s...
Public SafetyStars and Stripes

Episode 10: A former West Point cadet vanishes without a trace

Former West Point cadet Maura Murray disappeared in a small New Hampshire town 17 years ago, and the case continues to stump investigators and the Murray family. On this week’s Military Matters, co-host Jack Murphy speaks with Maura’s sister, Julie Murray, who was also a West Point cadet, about the disappearance, what police and the family know — and don’t know — and the sometimes frustrating comments that have circulated on social media.