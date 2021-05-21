Governor signs new child welfare requirements into law

On March 29, I penned a letter informing Missouri voters that your votes did not count and were nullified. The Republican governor and the Republican majority in the General Assembly said to the Missouri voter: We do not care what you voted. We have health insurance, and to those who do not have health insurance, we are saying that our decision is simple: You are not worth 10% for us to fund Medicaid expansion. (May 14, 1A, “Medicaid expansion won’t go forward, Parson says”)