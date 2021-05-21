newsbreak-logo
Governor signs new child welfare requirements into law

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers soon will be required to visually observe a child when they’re investigating allegations of abuse or neglect. Governor Laura Kelly on Friday signed a measure known as “Adrian’s Law” that will take effect by mid-June. The new law is named for a 7-year-old Kansas City, Kansas boy whose body was fed to pigs after he was starved, tortured and murdered. Department for Children and Families records released in 2017 showed that the department did not have physical contact with the boy after February 2012.

