newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Guide: Pit Boss 250

By Austin Swaim
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars are definitely out for the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas this Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. NASCAR's Cup Series drivers are limited to just five appearances in either of NASCAR's two lower divisions (the Xfinity Series or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series), but many are opting for one -- if not both -- races this weekend on the 3.426-mile road course that has played host to the United States' Formula 1 event since 2012.

www.numberfire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Brett Moffitt
Person
Myatt Snider
Person
Andy Lally
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Alex Labbe
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Riley Herbst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Xfinity#Car Racing#Road Racing#Fanduel Sportsbook#Stewart Haas Racing#Dgm Racing#Series Regulars#Races#Formula 1#Ovals#Dfs Contests#Indianapolis G P#Betting#Sonoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Darlington Race Results: May 8, 2021 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity race results from Darlington Raceway. Today, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366 mile oval is set to host the Steakhouse Elite 200. View the 2021 Darlington Raceway results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Darlington: NASCAR Menu. TV | Entries...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

JR Motorsports will appeal penalty to Noah Gragson’s team

JR Motorsports will appeal the penalty that stripped Noah Gragson of his fourth-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway and the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. NASCAR penalized the team after Gragson’s car failed post-race inspection. A JR Motorsports spokesperson confirmed Monday that the team would appeal...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Kaulig Racing Surprises AJ Allmendinger with Darlington Throwback Scheme

LEXINGTON, N.C. (May 3, 2021) – Kaulig Racing surprised AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Hyperice Chevrolet, on Monday morning with a special throwback scheme commemorating his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win. Allmendinger, who had a 12-year NCS tenure, won the Cheez-It 355 at Watkins Glen International in...
MotorsportsNASCAR

Allmendinger shooting for another oval win at Darlington

Armed with a paint scheme commemorating his first and only NASCAR Cup Series victory and a pole position starting spot, AJ Allmendinger hopes to add another oval-track victory to his resume in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — the Steakhouse Elite 200 — at Darlington Raceway (1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Motorsportsjayski.com

Bayley Currey to run Kansas Truck race in place of Brett Moffitt

Niece Motorsports announced a new driver and sponsor for Saturday’s Truck race at Kansas Speedway. Brett Moffitt, who was to run the full season for Niece, opted to run for championship points in the XFINITY Series rather than trucks. Heading to Kansas, the team will have Bayley Currey behind the wheel of the #45.
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Weekend Preview: Darlington Raceway

In a week of contrasts that featured the unveiling of NASCAR's sleek Next Gen Cup Series cars, Darlington Raceway hosts its immensely popular Throwback Weekend, where race teams pay homage to the past. But while race fans will see a panoply of paint schemes dedicated to bygone heroes of the...
Motorsportsmrn.com

NASCAR Live – Jeff Burton and Justin Allgaier

NASCAR Live – Martin Truex Jr, Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek - April 14, 2021. NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr., Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry and Camping World Truck Series driver John Hunter Nemechek join Mike Bagley on this week's edition of NASCAR Live. NASCAR Live – Daniel...
Kansas City, KSRotowire

DFS NASCAR Trucks: Wise Power 200

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Location: Kansas City, Kan. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns this week at Kansas Speedway after a short break. The series raced three times at the track last season in an altered schedule due to the pandemic. Austin Hill, Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt shared the spoils and none of them have a victory yet in 2021. Kansas has produced 19 different winners from 22 races, and Crafton leads active series drivers with three wins at the track. Toyota has been the leading manufacturer in 2021 with six straight wins. This is only the fourth time in series history that a manufacturer has started a season with as many wins, and it is the second time Toyota has done it. Kyle Busch Motorsports has four of those six victories, and teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Busch will get an early advantage by starting on the front row this weekend.
Motorsportsfrontstretch.com

Frontstretch 5: Drivers Who Could Score Birthday Wins in 2021

Birthdays can be a special and wonderful time for everyone, but winning a NASCAR race on the same day amplifies its sweetness even more. That’s what Kyle Busch did for the second time in his career on Sunday (May 2) in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway, scoring his 58th career NASCAR Cup Series win and his first victory of the 2021 season.
Dover, NHUnion Leader

Preview: Dover International Speedway

Historically speaking, when Martin Truex Jr. is “on,” he is ON. And his dominating showcase at Darlington Raceway last week in South Carolina – leading 248 of 293 laps – is indicative of the kind of run this Joe Gibbs Racing driver can have again this week. Sunday’s venue for...
MotorsportsSun Journal

2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington odds, picks and prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Below we analyze the 2021 Goodyear 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions based on the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook. 2021 Goodyear 400: What you need to know. Odds courtesy of...
Motorsportsfrontstretch.com

AJ Allmendinger Takes Xfinity Pole at Darlington

After a week off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series take on Darlington Raceway and AJ Allmendinger’s on the pole for Saturday’s (May 8) race. The No. 16 Kaulig Racing pilot claimed the position after ending third at Talladega Superspeedway. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric starts second next to Allmendinger, while Talladega winner...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Martin Truex Jr. wins at Darlington Raceway, 3rd victory in 2021

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Sun, May 9, Goodyear 400 - Darlington Raceway - 293 laps. - No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #18 Kyle Busch, #19 Martin Truex Jr. #24 William Byron, #9 Chase Elliott, #11 Denny Hamlin, #21 Matt DiBenedetto, #3 Austin Dillon and #8 Tyler Reddick, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 37 entries.
MotorsportsSports Illustrated

Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway Quick Picks

The Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway this weekend, and the "Monster Mile" is set to host Sunday's Drydene 400. As the nickname suggests, Dover is a one-mile oval, and while the track's banked, concrete surface provides multiple grooves, side-by-side racing can prove dangerous as drivers fight for the same real estate on the exit of turns.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Kevin Harvick Running Xfinity Race at COTA for BJ McLeod Motorsports

With NASCAR making its inaugural trip to Circuit of the Americas this weekend, many Cup Series drivers are looking to get additional laps. That includes 2014 series champion, Kevin Harvick. It was announced on Monday (May 17), Harvick would be running the No. 5 Ford for BJ McLeod Motorsports in...