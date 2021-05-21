NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Guide: Pit Boss 250

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Location: Kansas City, Kan. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns this week at Kansas Speedway after a short break. The series raced three times at the track last season in an altered schedule due to the pandemic. Austin Hill, Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt shared the spoils and none of them have a victory yet in 2021. Kansas has produced 19 different winners from 22 races, and Crafton leads active series drivers with three wins at the track. Toyota has been the leading manufacturer in 2021 with six straight wins. This is only the fourth time in series history that a manufacturer has started a season with as many wins, and it is the second time Toyota has done it. Kyle Busch Motorsports has four of those six victories, and teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Busch will get an early advantage by starting on the front row this weekend.