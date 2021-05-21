NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Guide: Pit Boss 250
The stars are definitely out for the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas this Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. NASCAR's Cup Series drivers are limited to just five appearances in either of NASCAR's two lower divisions (the Xfinity Series or NASCAR Camping World Truck Series), but many are opting for one -- if not both -- races this weekend on the 3.426-mile road course that has played host to the United States' Formula 1 event since 2012.