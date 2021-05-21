newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Weekly Forex Market Recap: May 17 – 21

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound takes the top spot this week on positive data from the U.K. and as lockdowns ease, while the Kiwi dollar fell on broad risk aversion sentiment. Fed minutes show taper talk may arise at ‘upcoming meets’. Bitcoin whipsaws investors with same-day plunge, rally of 30%. Big European...

www.babypips.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Markets#Inflation#Forex Trading#Market Volatility#Financial Markets#British#Big European#Tesla#Covid#U S Treasury#Usd Pairs Fed#German#Japanese#Fomc#Eur Pairs Bundesbank#Equity Markets#Risk On Traders#Counter Currency Weakness#Mixed Economic Data#Positive Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Rally As Inflation Fears Ease

Easing inflation concerns helped push equities higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking a healthy rally on Wall Street, with traders taking heart from the global economic recovery outlook. Bitcoin also held gains after another wild day, thanks to a supportive tweet from tycoon Elon Musk that offset fresh Chinese warnings...
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trend Higher as the Dollar Declines

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, adding to last week’s rise of 1.75%. The dollar moved lower, led by a decline in the Euro. The long end of the yield curve also declined. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago National Activity Index decreased to 0.24 in April from 1.71 in March. Twenty-four of the sub-indicators improved from March to April, while 60 sub-indicators dropped.
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures rise ahead of data-heavy week, crypto crash in sight

US stock futures are advancing this morning in early futures trading action ahead of the start of a data-heavy week that will see the release of key readings about the country’s gross domestic product, inflation, and consumer confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is leading this morning’s uptick as it...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stock Futures Rise, Bitcoin Regains Some Ground After Multi-Month Lows

U.S. stock futures rose and bond yields crept lower as investors grew more comfortable with the inflation outlook and the pace of the economic recovery. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.4%, pointing to a positive start to the week after the broad-market index fell moderately for two weeks in a row. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.6%, suggesting gains for technology stocks after the opening bell.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD Forex Market Trading Strategies: Breakout Mode

Friday was an outside down bar for EUR/USD. It formed a micro double top with Wednesday’s high. The rally up until May 19 was a nested wedge, with Friday sending a sell signal bar for the nested wedge and double top with the Feb. 25 high. Whenever there is a credible sell setup, and the market does not go down, it will probably go up.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: May 24 - May 28

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Climbs on Tech Gains as U.S. Treasury Yields Dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stocks Higher, U.S. Dollar Weakens

Global stock markets are mostly higher after FOMC Member Bullard said that inflation higher than 2% is fully expected, but can be expected to be a temporary phenomenon. In the Forex market, gold and the euro are the strongest “currencies”, while the U.S. dollar is the weakest major currency. Cryptocurrencies...
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Poised For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as several markets resume trading after the Whit Monday public holiday. Asian markets followed Wall Street higher after several Federal Reserve officials insisted that inflation in the U.S. will be transitory and that it wasn't time to rethink monetary policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls may have a chance with Fed speakers

Market players await Fed’s speakers for hints on future tightening. A holiday in several European countries and Canada keeps the calendar empty. EUR/USD is technically bullish, but it lacks momentum at the time being. The EUR/USD pair regained the 1.2200 level and hit a daily high of 1.2218, trading nearby...
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: H&S Pattern Points to Pullback

Set a buy stop at 1.4180 and a take-profit at 1.4250. Add a stop-loss at 1.4120. Set a sell-stop at 1.4150 and a take-profit at 1.4070 (S1 of pivot points). Add a stop-loss at 1.4200. The GBP/USD is in a tight range as market participants reflect on the strong economic...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls waiting for an excuse

US Federal Reserve officials’ comments remain centred on rising inflation. Lower US government bond yields weighed on the American currency. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, comfortable above 1.2200. The financial world started the week cautiously, with the greenback ending the day lower against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair...
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Bolstered on Bitcoin Leading Sentiment Recovery, RBNZ in View

NZD/USD, New Zealand Dollar, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, RBNZ -Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets look to open higher as market sentiment recovers. Bitcoin pushes higher with tech stocks as Ray Dalio gives nod to Bitcoin. NZD/USD is attempting to recapture trendline support as it moves higher. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific stocks appear...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile, Peru lead Latam FX losses; c.bank forex swap buoys Brazil' real

* Potential Chinese price curbs weigh on copper exporters * Brazil c.bank to start $12.2 bln FX swaps rollover program * Mexico inflation well above central bank target in early May (Adds comments, bullets; Updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 24 (Reuters) - The currencies of Chile and Peru led declines in Latin America on Monday on concerns over curbs on industrial metals in top consumer China, while Brazil's real recovered from over two-week lows as the central bank intervened. Chile's peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol dropped 1.5%. A rise in the price of copper was capped after China's market regulators warned industrial metal companies to maintain "normal market order" during talks on the significant gains in metals prices this year. Tensions in Chile regarding the possible overhaul of its market-friendly constitution and a likely socialist leadership in Peru also have weighed on copper prices. "The (Chilean) government's poor showing in an election to decide the relative weight of participation by Chilean political parties in a re-write of the country's constitution introduces further Chilean asset risk," said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. Brazil's real rose 0.6% after the central bank said it will start a program of foreign exchange swap auctions on Monday that will eventually roll over the $12.2 billion worth of traditional swaps contracts due to expire on Aug. 2. The political atmosphere in the country grew tenser after former leftist and centrist presidents met to try to join forces and oppose current far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in elections next year. "With regard to the BRL, it is particularly important to watch whether President Bolsonaro flirts with further spending packages in an attempt to avoid a drop in his poll prospects, and whether fears increase again that the spending cap will be undermined," Commerzbank currency analyst Alexandra Bechtel said. Data on Monday showed annual headline inflation in Mexico stood at 5.80% in the year through the first half of May, well above the central bank's target of 3%, strengthening the case to end an easing cycle. The peso rose 0.4%. In equities, Aeromexico's shares fell 0.2% after sources said the U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements. Meanwhile on Friday, a closely followed JPMorgan survey showed investors this month made their biggest cut to "hard currency" emerging market sovereign bond positions in five years. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1327.95 -0.16 MSCI LatAm 2479.07 0.43 Brazil Bovespa 123963.41 1.12 Mexico IPC 49407.19 -0.75 Chile IPSA 4108.24 0.68 Argentina MerVal 56221.87 -1.554 Colombia COLCAP 1226.20 -1.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3218 0.61 Mexico peso 19.8550 0.39 Chile peso 730 -1.45 Colombia peso 3732.25 0.33 Peru sol 3.8098 -1.52 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.2700 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 150 3.33 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY slides to two-week lows, closer to mid-108.00s

USD/JPY turns lower for the second consecutive session amid sustained USD selling bias. The prevalent risk-on mood might undermine the safe-haven JPY and help limit losses. The USD selling pressure picked up pace during the early European session and dragged the USD/JPY pair to two-week lows, around the 108.55 region in the last hour.