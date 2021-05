LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the mid-point of 2021, the nation is steadily emerging from the pandemic - restaurants have increased capacity, schools are starting to reopen and workers are returning to offices. For operators working in the home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health industries, the recovering economy has meant an already hot mergers and acquisitions market is getting even hotter. But can that activity be sustained through the last two quarters of the year?