Governor vetoes GOP plan for coronavirus relief help for small businesses

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of the federal coronavirus relief dollars received by Kansas to compensate small businesses. The plan Kelly rejected Friday was meant to help businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Kelly said she is not...

