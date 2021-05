With the release of her tune “Done With You” on the horizon, Kayten swung by to dive into her production process and more!. As the scene continues to rebuild itself after a year of lost shows and setbacks due to the pandemic, one of the silver linings has been that rising artists have begun to flourish and gain some serious ground. These fresh faces were the backbone of livestreams that kept dance music lovers satiated over the past year, and now it’s time for artists like Kayten to shine brighter than ever before.