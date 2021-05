He may be away from the Scottish game, but former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers still takes an interest. With an FA Cup winner’s medal on his mantlepiece [BBC], as well as two Scottish Premierships, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups from his time at Celtic, Rodgers is a known winner. Ultimately, the way he left Celtic will always rankle with supporters, but his time at the club clearly made an impact around the league.