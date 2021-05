How much do you remember from your middle school math class? Fractions? Exponents? PEMDAS? Odds are, not much. But one teacher in Richmond is changing that. Deidre Kelly teaches sixth-grade math at Polly Ryon Middle School in Lamar CISD, but she teaches millions more on TikTok. Kelly says her students had been bugging her all throughout the 2019-2020 school year to download the app, which she finally did during the spring semester.