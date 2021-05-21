newsbreak-logo
Netflix is hiring a seasoned executive for expansion into video games

By Adrian Potoroaca
TechSpot
 4 days ago
Editor's take: Netflix has been busy building its catalog of original works in an effort to become less dependent on licensing content from third parties, who are slowly locking the best of it away and into their own streaming services. The company is said to be exploring an expansion into video games, which is dangerous territory that others like Google, Amazon, and Disney have failed to navigate. If it really wants a piece of the $170 billion (and growing) global gaming market, there is little room for error as Netflix has only recently ended its run of debt.

Person
Reed Hastings
Video GamesHypebae

Netflix Reportedly Considering the Launch of Video Gaming Services

As Netflix continues to dominate the world of streaming, reports are suggesting that the company is looking to expand into the gaming industry. Although yet to be confirmed, the news would not come as a big surprise considering the rise in video games throughout the pandemic. The streaming giant has...
Video Gamesxda-developers

Netflix could expand into gaming with an Apple Arcade like service

Netflix is synonymous with video streaming and binge-watching. But there’s mounting evidence that the video streaming giant could be expanding into the world of video games. Over the past few days, reports from several notable publications have hinted that Netflix could be working on a subscription-based gaming service. The Information...
Video GamesIGN

How Shadow Warrior Got Rebooted – IGN Unfiltered #59

Welcome to IGN Unfiltered, our regularly occurring interview series where we sit down with the best, brightest, and most fascinating minds in the video game industry. (Catch up on the other 50-plus episodes here.) My guest this episode is Shadow Warrior 3 game director Kuba Opoń, who discusses his career in games – from his start as a programmer inspired by Quake 3 to becoming a game director on Shadow Warrior 3 to what makes good first-person shooter AI and more!
NFLprotocol.com

How Apple is boosting Android game developers

Good morning! This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: How Apple's IDFA privacy changes are affecting mobile game ad spend, Epic v. Apple comes to a close, and Netflix signals serious interest in gaming. The Big Story. Apple's privacy changes are a boon...
Video GamesUbergizmo

More Information Revealed About Netflix’s Plan To Expand To Video Games

As some of you might have heard, it was recently rumored that Netflix might want to expand to video games. The previous report has since been corroborated by Reuters and Axios, both of whom have heard from their sources that Netflix is indeed considering such a move. The service will be similar to its video streaming service, where you pay a monthly subscription and you’ll be able to access all the games on it.
Video GamesGamasutra

The 'combo' era: how GaaS, subscriptions, and IAP mesh

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. [The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon...
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Linux phones and laptops, gaming on the Surface Duo, and is Netflix the Netflix for games?

Every time a company launches a game subscription service that lets you play a library of games for a monthly fee, it invariably gets referred to as a Netflix-for-games model. Now it looks like the real Netflix for games could be… Netflix. The company is reportedly looking to hire an executive to head up a new program that would see Netflix expand from video (and some podcasts) to games.
StocksPosted by
Millennial Money

Gaming Stocks: Top 10 Stocks to Bet on in the Video Game Industry

The video game industry is anything but child’s play. Consider that the gaming market was worth $151 billion in 2019 and it’s expected to nearly double in size by 2027. Many companies spend years and millions of dollars creating hit games for which consumers pay a pretty penny, play for years, and then fork over additional money to pay for content updates and in-game purchases.
TV Showsrockpapershotgun.com

Netflix reportedly want to expand into games

"We’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment" Netflix have been somewhat involved in the video game scene for a little while: with game-to-TV adaptations like the Dota and Castlevania animes, and their interactive shows Bandersnatch and You Vs. Wild. But now it seems the streaming company are looking to create some sort of game subscription service, similar to Apple Arcade. Reportedly, they've already started looking for games industry executives to poach.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Video Games Could Be Coming To Netflix, Claims Report

As per a recent report, Netflix is recruiting for a very novel position within the company - an executive who would oversee a team focused on the development and promotion of video games on its platform. This isn't its first foray into interactive media of this ilk. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to register for E3 2021

It’s about that time of year again for the most exciting show in the video game industry. E3 is right around the corner, but given the state of the world over the last year, things are being handled a little differently in 2021. E3 is usually an in-person event held in Downtown Los Angeles, but this year’s show will be kept entirely digitally for the first time with a new app/online portal that will give you additional benefits over watching the show somewhere else. While you are free to watch any of E3’s content on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter, you will need to register on their website to access the app and online portal. Here is how you can register for E3 2021.
TV ShowsPocket-lint.com

Netflix might be planning to get into games

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is already sitting pretty as the for-now undisputed ruler of the long-form streaming world, but according to a new report it might also have its eye on another massive cultural market - video games. Best games console: Should you get an Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch?. The...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

Evidence is piling up that Netflix wants to be the Netflix of games

Netflix has dipped a toe in gaming on occasion, with perhaps the hugely-successful “choose your own adventure”-style film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch as the most prominent example. But the streaming giant may be expanding further into gaming with a new bundle for Netflix subscribers, according to several reports over the past few days.
FIFAtechgamingreport.com

Xbox Video game Go: Is Cloud Match Streaming Worth It?

Video game streaming with Xbox Recreation Go: the essentials at a look. Xbox Sport Go offers a membership-based video game library that can be accessed online on the console, but can also be utilized for cloud recreation streaming on smartphone and Pc. With these devices, cloud activity streaming by way of Xbox Video game Go can be an low-cost substitute to an highly-priced match console or superior-overall performance laptop or computer. Microsoft’s Xbox Recreation Go offer at a look:
Businessanimationxpress.com

Netflix most likely to venture into the video game industry

Netflix is apparently expanding into videogames and it is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames, according to a source. The company is trying to ramp up efforts to grow beyond its traditional business as streaming competition intensifies according to The Information. The information on the...
Businessvg247.com

It sounds like Netflix wants to get into the video game business – report

Netflix wants to get into video games, according to a new report. The report from The Information states that Netflix has been in contact with various “veteran game industry executives.”. It goes on to state streaming company is interested in releasing games via a subscription in “bundle” form, similar to...
TV Seriesasapland.com

Is Sanditon Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

So, we’ll start with the UK where this show is produced. The answer there for the moment is unlikely. ITV produces the show and from season 2 onwards, Britbox will be one of the main distributors going forward. As a rival to Netflix, the series will not come to Netflix...
Behind Viral VideosIGN

Netflix Is Seemingly Hiring to Help it Make More Games

It’s no secret that Netflix has been dominating the streaming market for a while now, even with strong competition from services like Disney+, but a new report suggests that it wants to get into the video game industry too. The Information's report, citing "people familar with the situation", reveals that...
TV Showsdotesports.com

Netflix eyes gaming with subscription service

Netflix is looking to step into the video game arena, according to a report from The Information. The report claims that Netflix has approached multiple video game industry “experts” and is considering a “bundle” of games. Netflix is arguably the most culturally relevant entertainment medium in terms of movies and...