Netflix is hiring a seasoned executive for expansion into video games
Editor's take: Netflix has been busy building its catalog of original works in an effort to become less dependent on licensing content from third parties, who are slowly locking the best of it away and into their own streaming services. The company is said to be exploring an expansion into video games, which is dangerous territory that others like Google, Amazon, and Disney have failed to navigate. If it really wants a piece of the $170 billion (and growing) global gaming market, there is little room for error as Netflix has only recently ended its run of debt.