The Texas State Senate passed a bill Saturday banning the state’s schools from mandating that instructors teach critical race theory. House Bill 3979, which passed the Texas House of Representatives on May 11, will head to Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk after the lower chamber approves the Senate’s changes to the legislation, according to localThe bill stresses the importance of learning about the founding of the U.S. by referencing original documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers, according to the text of the bill.