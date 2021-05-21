newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvzHm_0a7NuBMt00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary shares, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped as the market mostly shrugged off the data.

Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month. That was the highest reading since October 2009, and followed a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 60.2 in early May.

Rising U.S. inflationary risks have spooked markets, and minutes on Wednesday from the last Federal Reserve meeting suggested some policymakers were ready to talk about reducing stimulus by tapering bond purchases.

On Friday, Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said Fed officials should start talking about the best way to reduce their asset purchases “sooner rather than later.”

But not all data has suggested the economy may be at risk of overheating.

Also, rising COVID-19 cases globally remain a concern. Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the pandemic are likely to be a “significant undercount,” the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6 to 8 million people may have died so far.

“Institutional investors took a lot of money out due to inflation fears but that money will start flowing into tech stocks as those fears moderate,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

The S&P tech index closed down 0.5%, while the consumer discretionary index fell 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.69 points, or 0.36%, to 34,207.84, the S&P 500 lost 3.26 points, or 0.08%, to 4,155.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.75 points, or 0.48%, to 13,470.99.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell about 0.4%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.57% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.03%.

In the euro zone, the IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, climbed to 56.9 in May, its highest level since February 2018, from April’s final reading of 53.8.

British retail sales surged 9.2% on the month in April, twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and the UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index hit a record high at 62.0.

Sterling was last trading at $1.4144, down 0.02% on the day.

The dollar index rose 0.27%, with the euro down 0.38% to $1.2179.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin slid after China doubled down on its efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on the mining and trading of the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin traded down 11.5% to 35,952.05.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Fed flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.6233%, from 1.634% late on Thursday.

Oil prices jumped 2% after three days of losses, with investors watching a storm that is forming over the western Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures rose to settle at $66.44 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate settled at $63.58.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,880.30 an ounce.

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Data Mining#Oil Stocks#U S Markets#Ihs Markit#Pmi#Philadelphia Fed Bank#Great Hill Capital Llc#S P#Nasdaq Composite#Pan European#Stoxx#Msci#U S Treasury Yields#Data Firm#U S Inflationary Risks#Benchmark 10 Year Notes#Brent Crude Futures#Asset Purchases#British Retail Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
Stockslearnbonds.com

US stock futures rise ahead of data-heavy week, crypto crash in sight

US stock futures are advancing this morning in early futures trading action ahead of the start of a data-heavy week that will see the release of key readings about the country’s gross domestic product, inflation, and consumer confidence. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is leading this morning’s uptick as it...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St headed for strong open as higher oil drives energy stocks

Wall Street's main indexes were on pace to open higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors geared up for key inflation readings later this week. Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) and Schlumberger (SLB.N) rose between 0.7% and 1.1% in premarket trading as oil...
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Climbs on Tech Gains as U.S. Treasury Yields Dip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76%...
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of last week's losses. Gains...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on weaker dollar, lower U.S. yields

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * U.S. yields hit near 2-week low * Markets await U.S. data, further policy clues from Fed By Sumita Layek May 24 (Reuters) - Gold inched higher on Monday as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields bolstered its appeal, while investors awaited data due this week that should help them assess the pace of economic recovery in the United States. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.83 per ounce at 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT). Last week it reached its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4%, at $1,884.5. A tick lower in the dollar and U.S. yields is acting in gold's favour, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said, adding stronger equity markets were providing a counterweight. The dollar was down 0.2%. U.S Treasury yields fell to the lowest in nearly two weeks, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying bullion. Investors await to hear this week if Federal Reserve speakers will stick to a patient policy. They are also waiting for data, including on U.S. gross domestic product, jobless claims and durable goods. "If (the data) comes out substantially better than expected, that would probably be bearish for gold, because the likelihood of a Fed taper (of its bond-buying programme) will be sooner rather than later," Haberkorn said, adding if the data is worse-than-expected, gold could trade north of $1,900 fairly quickly. A crash in bitcoin also supported gold prices, analysts said. "Gold prices are very strong at these levels. There are any number of things to scare investors into wanting to buy gold, but we also have a situation where in Europe, U.S. and Canada, where the vaccines are starting to have a positive effect," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group. "The economies are reopening and economic activity is strong ... Maybe gold prices could back off a little bit." Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.8% to $2,734.45 per ounce, silver gained 0.8% to $27.75, and platinum rose 0.7% to $1,174.31. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter, Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks open higher as tech leads gains

NEW YORK, May 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, buoyed by strong gains in tech shares. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 126.56 points, or 0.37 percent, to 34,334.40. The S&P 500 was up 28.15 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,184.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 144.02 points, or 1.07 percent, to 13,615.02.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Goldman sees inflation surge but not in Fed model

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hits 2-week low, now ~1.60%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GOLDMAN SEES INFLATION SURGE BUT NOT IN FED MODEL (1109. EDT/1509 GMT) Goldman...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rally, dollar falls as inflation concerns grow

(Updates with U.S. market data) * Eyes on U.S. inflation, Fed speakers for tapering clues. * Bitcoin jumps more than 10%, ether more than 16%. NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Global equities gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy. Market participants were gearing up for the U.S. personal consumption data on Thursday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, and a potential tapering of asset purchases in the face of strong economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury dipped to one-week lows, while safe-haven gold inched higher.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China state banks buy dollars to curb rapid yuan rally - sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S. dollars at around 6.4 yuan per dollar level on Tuesday afternoon, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a move viewed as an effort to curb fast yuan appreciation to breach the key level. (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang, Xiao Han, Rong Ma and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Dollar General's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares are trading lower after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $190 price target. Dollar General is currently down 2.95% to a price of $199.32. The stock's volume is currently 1.99 million, which is roughly 115.38% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.73 million.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Higher Amid Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen last week, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly strong advance. The major averages gave back ground going into the close but remained firmly...
StocksPosted by
WOKV

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Positive cues from global markets may help Indian shares open on a positive note Tuesday. There is more encouraging news on the COVID-19 front, with the country recording less than 200,000 fresh virus for the first time in 40 days. Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Steady Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation Comments

(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who sought to soothe concerns about inflation. Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they would not be surprised to see bottlenecks...
Stockseminetra.com

European stocks ready for mixed open

European stocks can be seen opening on Tuesday with some mixed notes market Trading will resume after a Whit Monday holiday. The Asian market followed Wall Street after several Federal Reserve Boards argued that inflation in the United States was temporary and not the time to rethink monetary policy. Coronavirus Pandemic.
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Poised For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as several markets resume trading after the Whit Monday public holiday. Asian markets followed Wall Street higher after several Federal Reserve officials insisted that inflation in the U.S. will be transitory and that it wasn't time to rethink monetary policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Bolstered on Bitcoin Leading Sentiment Recovery, RBNZ in View

NZD/USD, New Zealand Dollar, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, RBNZ -Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets look to open higher as market sentiment recovers. Bitcoin pushes higher with tech stocks as Ray Dalio gives nod to Bitcoin. NZD/USD is attempting to recapture trendline support as it moves higher. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific stocks appear...