Daily Swim Coach Workout #435

Did you recently purchase an at-home cycling bike? You aren’t alone. Spin bikes have soared in popularity over recent years. Luckily it’s easy to still get an effective workout from home. The best part about owning your own bike is that it can offer an incredible workout without taking up too much space, notes CycleBar instructor Sarah Pelc Graca. “Cycling happens to be one of my favorite at-home workouts. It’s super convenient to hop on your bike for a quick 20-30 minute workout,” she says. “You’re able to work your leg muscles such as your glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Not only that, but you’re keeping your heart healthy, increasing your lung capacity, relieving stress, and getting those endorphins pumping.”