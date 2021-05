DENVER — Austin Gomber didn’t get his revenge in his return to St. Louis on May 7. But he did pitch a nearly spotless game Wednesday at Coors Field. It came just in time. The Rockies had lost five games in a row, including the first of the doubleheader. But the second game belonged to Gomber, with some help from Josh Fuentes, as the Rockies defeated the Padres 3-2 in extra innings.