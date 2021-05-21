Merchant Time, Church Time, COVID Time

As the pandemic comes rolling into its final phases, we need to ask the question: Will we ever use time in the same way again?. Our sense of time is fundamentally social. While the pandemic has made distance learning and work-from-home the rule—and with it the expectation that we should be available nearly around-the clock—the idea that we needed to be at work or class at 9 AM, or that the workday ends at 5 PM, was ultimately only convention.