newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Merchant Time, Church Time, COVID Time

Medievalists.net
 3 days ago

As the pandemic comes rolling into its final phases, we need to ask the question: Will we ever use time in the same way again?. Our sense of time is fundamentally social. While the pandemic has made distance learning and work-from-home the rule—and with it the expectation that we should be available nearly around-the clock—the idea that we needed to be at work or class at 9 AM, or that the workday ends at 5 PM, was ultimately only convention.

www.medievalists.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Marx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Merchants#Time Inc#Work Life#Work Time#Part Time#Church Time#Covid#British#Parisian#Capitalism#Sundown#Occasional Jouster#Cloth#Thread#Western Timekeeping#Distance Learning#Daylight#Coin#Regular Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minoritieshamlineoracle.com

No time for celebration

I admit that the Derek Chauvin trial has been an emotionally and mentally exhausting ordeal as a Black person. I’m used to my own experiences being drowned out in a sea of performativity and slightly out-of-touch, but well meaning white peers who have spirit but aren’t quite aware of the root problems.
ReligionSidney Sun Telegraph

A Time for Hope

Sunday was confirmation day at one of the churches I co-pastor. Six young people stood before the congregation to denounce Satan, recite scripture, profess faith in Jesus Christ and join the church. As I looked at the teens standing in front of the church, I couldn’t help but reflect on the world they’ll be entering after high school.
Religionftc.co

I Wrote this Blog Post on Church Time

Note: I originally wrote this piece seven years ago, when I was still a pastor. Recently I’ve been hearing some talk on social media related to concerns about pastors writing or doing other things “on church time,” and it made me think of it, so I thought I’d dust it off a bit. If anything, I hope it will give some personal insight to those who have never pastored on the tensions that sometimes result between resisting the pragmatic professionalization of ministry and the expectation to keep everyone happy.
Animalsprovidencedailydose.com

Feeding Time!

Three peregrine nestlings hatched this weekend with the final one arriving on Mother’s Day. (The first egg was laid on April 1st.) They seem to have healthy appetites; as soon as I checked in, a parent swooped in with a pigeon carcass. From the ASRI Peregrine Cam:. The third eyas...
ReligionSidney Herald

There is a time to rest

It is the season for vacations. The last days of the school year are near and our students are ready for change of pace. People are talking about travel and the friends and family they plan to see for the first time in many months, if not over a year. This all sounds wonderful but please remember to build in time for rest.
Family RelationshipsBrainerd Dispatch

Family Time

The young are starting to appear after a long winter. After a trio of goslings hatched for two Canada geese, taking to the water and looking for insects is important for the survival of the geese.
SocietyJim C. Hines

Fixed Time

Doctor and DeLorean, Wells and Bradbury. We live to create magic and wonder. So how can I not wonder and wish for second chances?. How to make you believe your panicked husband from the future?. “Why don’t I come with you to the doctor?”. Push him to look past chronic...
Religionsoutheastoutlook.org

Obsessed with time

“Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes” (James 4:14). My daughter Novella recently told a friend and the friend’s mom that her dad was “obsessed” with knives. This was a few minutes before the friend was coming over for a playdate. My wife was aghast.
Mental HealthMedPage Today

COVID-Somnia: Sleep in the Time of Corona

Topic: Dubbed "COVID-somnia," over half of Americans have experienced increases in sleep disturbances since the start of the pandemic. What can we do to get more restful sleep?. Guest: Michael Grandner, PhD, MTR, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, and director of the...
AnimalsMorgan County Citizen

Bluebirds in the time of COVID

COVID and shutdown – or no COVID and no shutdown – what happens when the vaccines take effect, the masks come off and the party gets underway? Who are the diehard bluebird aficionados and who are the lightweights? Take the test below to see how you measure up. True Blue...
Public Healthacm.org

Coding Bootcamps in the Time of COVID

David Yang knew early in the coronavirus pandemic he had to take drastic action at his New York City-based coding bootcamp, Fullstack Academy. It was March 3, 2020, and Yale University medical and social science expert Nicholas Christakis had just tweeted that closing down classrooms can curtail viral spread. "I...
Entertainmentlaphamsquarterly.org

The World in Time

“Life is on the move, today as in the past,” journalist Sonia Shah writes in her book The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move. “For centuries, we’ve suppressed the fact of the migration instinct, demonizing it as a harbinger of terror. We’ve constructed a story about our past, our bodies, and the natural world in which migration is the anomaly. It’s an illusion. And once it falls, the entire world shifts.”
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Getting older in the time of COVID-19 is a blessing

Surprise! You’re old. There’s no way to prepare for it. Remember childbirth? Remember trying to describe how it felt, what it was like? You can’t because there is nothing like it. At least with childbirth there is a point at which it’s complete and you are rewarded with a baby. When you’re old, you’re just old and it will last for the rest of your life.
Family RelationshipsBBC

Covid: 'I held my husband as they turned the machines off'

"I'm honoured I got to say goodbye to him, as there's lots of families that didn't get that opportunity and he wasn't on his own." Father-of-three Eric Ohene-Adjei died in his wife's arms on 17 April after being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.
Religioncatholicoutlook.org

Pentecost and a synodal Church: the diversifying Spirit

In the unity of the Holy Spirit, the whole is more than the sum of the parts, but each element’s distinctiveness and individuality as a creature is preserved. When we mention the Spirit work in the creation we think his bringing unity, drawing together, and reconciliation: the Spirit is unifying. But any such stress carries with it twin dangers.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Return to normalcy after COVID long time coming

The headline in The Daily Advance on Saturday, May 15, that the governor had relaxed most COVID-19 restrictions was welcome news. Later that day I was at Northeastern High School doing a track workout. On the field there was a group of young men playing a pickup game of touch football. I enjoyed seeing them having so much fun, laughing, cajoling with one another. I think it helped to make my workout go more smoothly and enjoyable.
Shepherdsville, KYPioneer News

A time to pray

Once again this year, ministers from across the county came to Shephersdville on the first Thursday in May. They led the crowd during the annual National Day of Prayer observance at the Shepherdsville City Park. Each minister or pastor led a prayer for a particular group in life. The Rev....
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Kenton Times

Since coming to the Kenton area to help start an outreach Mennonite church, Josh and Azalea Zook wanted to provide another service to the community as well. Nine years ago, Josh and Azalea packed up their belongings in Union County, Pa. and moved to Kenton after being asked by their church to help start another church for an outreach, Riverside …