Economy

Ford Motor, Enphase lead S&P 500’s best weekly performers, and Discovery among worst stocks

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The S&P 500 finished Friday trade with losses for the session and the week, led by weekly declines in energy, down 2.8%, industrials, off by 1.7%, and materials, down by 1.4%, and consumer discretionary, off 1.2%.

