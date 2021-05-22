newsbreak-logo
James Logie

Follow Your Passions: But Keep Some Separate Hobbies

James Logie
 1 day ago

Photo by Joice Kelly on Unsplash

“Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life.”

We’ve often heard this statement — but that’s easier said than done.

Many of us have had to work jobs we absolutely despise. But as awful as some of those jobs are, they are important to get us to the next step where we can ultimately do what we love.

Having a career where you feel like you never have to work a day in your life sounds pretty good — but what if you lose the passion for the thing you love?

Being able to turn your hobbies and passions into a business or side hustle is a great thing.

But if they don’t work out, it can leave you hating what you once loved.

Those passions can soon feel like a duty and the genuine love is replaced with obligation and responsibility.

This is why it’s important to keep some separate hobbies that have nothing to do with your business.

Don’t Back Yourself into A Corner

What I mean by this is don’t create a life that isn’t in line with what you first wanted.

There are many responsibilities when it’s just you in charge. A hobby that turns into a business now gives you a lot of things to deal with.

There can be clients, refunds, billings, taxes, and many other expenses that are hard to anticipate.

The point is, what once started as something for pure enjoyment can now become your entire livelihood.

That’s a great position to be in, but that can put a lot of pressure on that thing that used to be a way for you to disconnect and unwind.

What if you lose your passion for that hobby, but you're now committed to it?

You may have found yourself in the same situation and this is why it may be important not to put all your eggs into one basket.

The Importance of Separate Hobbies

Keep something on the side that is unrelated to your work.

In case you start to get burned out on what you once loved, have a completely separate hobby for stress relief and distraction.

It’s great to pursuit something you’re passionate about, but make sure to have some other interests so you don’t risk losing the hobby you once turned to.

I have seen many people create a business or “side hustle” out of their hobby only to feel trapped in it.

They now depend on this hobby for income and what was once a hobby can now become a stress — and returning to that hobby for pure enjoyment may be impossible.

Or worse yet, they've put too much pressure on that side hustle passion to succeed that they take all the joy out of it.

It doesn’t take long for a person to despise that passion and abandon it.

Finding the Right Hobbies

I’ve heard some entrepreneurs say that if you work with your mind, it’s a good idea to have some separate activities that require your hands.

If your work is more cerebral or on the creative side, a good way to give yourself a break from it is by finding activities that require some physicality.

This could be things like:

  • woodworking
  • gardening
  • sculpting
  • learning to cook
  • calligraphy
  • running or training for a 5k
  • learning a musical instrument

If you love writing, it can be a great business or side business. But it can become mentally draining.

Writing may have been a great escape when working other jobs, but if it becomes a job — it may be harder to return to it for relaxation.

Physical hobbies can be a great way to take a mental breather and give your mind a different challenge.

Having a completely separate hobby that’s unrelated to your work will always give you something to turn to when you need a break.

Find the Right Balance

Hopefully, you've found the perfect balance between the thing you love and the responsibilities that come with it.

Ideally, you will be able to follow your passion and enjoy it while still treating it like a business.

If this isn’t the case, it’s important to find some unrelated hobbies as soon as possible.

This can help you avoid the burnout that may come from the original hobby.

If you turned your passion for photography into your own business, this may be a good time to explore a few new alternative interests such as art or music.

You will still be able to use your artistic gifts, but there won’t be any expectations or pressures from them.

Keeping another hobby separate from your business gives you that outlet that can be enjoyed on its own, without worrying how it may impact growth or the bottom line.

Again, if you can find that perfect balance between enjoying your hobby and being focused on it as a business — that’s the dream.

You just don’t want to get to the point you feel burnt out and hate what you once loved.

Final Thoughts

The ideal business is the one where you can’t wait to get going with it each day.

There will of course be frustration and setbacks — and that’s to be expected.

But when the pressure to pay your rent is determined by what was once a hobby, it will forever change the way you viewed that previous enjoyment.

If this feeling of burden creeps in, this is a good time to make sure you have a few separate hobbies to turn to.

