Maryland State

Maryland's program for free community college

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7MSy_0a7NtLEM00

President’s Biden’s push for free community college has us taking a closer look at a Maryland program already doing that. Maryland has a program where you can get into a community college tuition-free.

The Community college Promise Scholarship has been around for about two years now.

However it doesn't guarantee free school for everyone-- there are requirements you have to meet.

Those include:

  • a cumulative GPA of at least a 2.5 from the community college; or
  • a high school unweighted cumulative GPA of at least a 2.3 or its equivalent at the end of the first semester or end of their senior year in high school.

Applicants whose annual adjusted gross income was not more than:

  • $100,000 if the applicant is single or resides in a single-parent household; or
  • $150,000 if the applicant is married or resides in a two-parent household for the 2018 tax year.

There are additional qualifications. For more information, click here.

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

