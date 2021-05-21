Maryland's program for free community college

President’s Biden’s push for free community college has us taking a closer look at a Maryland program already doing that. Maryland has a program where you can get into a community college tuition-free.

The Community college Promise Scholarship has been around for about two years now.

However it doesn't guarantee free school for everyone-- there are requirements you have to meet.

Those include:

a cumulative GPA of at least a 2.5 from the community college; or

a high school unweighted cumulative GPA of at least a 2.3 or its equivalent at the end of the first semester or end of their senior year in high school.

Applicants whose annual adjusted gross income was not more than:



$100,000 if the applicant is single or resides in a single-parent household; or

$150,000 if the applicant is married or resides in a two-parent household for the 2018 tax year.

There are additional qualifications. For more information, click here.

