Madison County, IL

'Case Of Cold-Hearted Murder:' Haine Announces Jury Finds Kadeem Noland Guilty

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a jury found Kadeem Noland guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Jason Thomas in January of 2020. “This was a clear case of cold-hearted murder,” Haine said. “This individual from St. Louis came to Granite City to commit this terrible act, and we are grateful to the judge and jury that justice was done. We will continue to work every day to reduce violent crime and ensure that Continue Reading

Alton, IL
Related
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County State's Attorney Haine Announces Grand Jury Indictment Of Kyle Swanson Of KTS Predator Hunter Group

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County Grand Jury has indicted Kyle Swanson, 30, with unlawful restraint, obstruction of justice, and assault as the result of various actions relating to his involvement with KTS Predator Hunters organization. Haine said an investigation into this matter was conducted by agents of the Illinois State Police. The findings of that investigation were presented to the members of the Grand Jury who found sufficient Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Coroner Identifies Body Found In River At Phillips 66 Loading Dock As 27-Year-Old Bethalto Man

HARTFORD - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn reported late Friday night that an investigation into a body that was recovered from the Mississippi River in Hartford is underway. The body was located by barge employees in the river at the Phillips 66 Loading Dock, Hartford, IL at 4:40 p.m. Friday. The decedent has been identified as one: Edward J. Mahoney White/Male, 27 YOA Bethalto, IL., 62010 Mahoney was reported missing by his family in November 2020. Mahoney’s missing person Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Haine Says 'Cruel, Violent Acts Against Defenseless Animals Have No Place In Our Society:' Wood River Man Faces Charges

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Philip P. Riley, 33, of Wood River has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act. “Cruel, violent acts against defenseless animals are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” Haine said. “Madison County is home to numerous shelters and rescue organizations that provide care for animals in need, Continue Reading
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Louis County Police Department To Participate In 'Click It Or Ticket' Campaign With Missouri State Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is partnering with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the “Click It or Ticket Campaign” May 24 through June 6. Wearing your seatbelt can save your life. This year’s campaign will focus on unbelted drivers and passengers as well as child safety seat violations. Six out of 10 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes are unbuckled. Even with all the advancements in automobile safety and education on the importance of Continue Reading
Collinsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Collinsville Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Methamphetamine

EAST ST. LOUIS – A Collinsville man - Deonta J. Thomas - entered a guilty plea today in United States District Court to a Federal Grand Jury Indictment charging him with distributing methamphetamine in East St. Louis. According to plea documents filed in United States District Court, Thomas sold 442 grams of methamphetamine during a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover operation in East St. Louis, Illinois. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in United States District Court on August Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Police/Bank Teller Both Play Big Role In Arrests: Second Man Sentenced to Prison in Traveling Fraud Scam

BENTON – Johnny J. Collado, 30, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced today to 28 months in federal prison and 2 years of court supervision after his release. The investigation was conducted by the Edwardsville Police Department and United States Secret Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Luke J. Weissler. In January, Collado pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. His co-defendant, Elvin Lugo-Cales, was sentenced to Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Red Bud

RED BUD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 7 Investigations was requested by the Red Bud Police Department (RBPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the RBPD. On May 23, 2021, at approximately 1:38 a.m., Red Bud police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive in Red Bud, Illinois. A preliminary investigation has revealed a Red Bud police officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect. The Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP, Troy Police, Other Law Enforcement Probe Apparent Shooting Near TA Travel Center In Troy

TROY - A large amount of law enforcement converged on the TA Travel Center Area in Troy on Saturday night for an apparent shooting. Troy Police said late Saturday evening, that Illinois State Police had been called to the scene and could not release any more details at the present. Troy Police, Troy Fire, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP, along with Troy and Maryville Ambulance were visible at the scene. More to come. Continue Reading
Hartford, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Fire Boat Assists Police/Other Firefighters In Body Recovery Near Hartford in River

HARTFORD - The Alton Fire Department received a call Friday for its fire boat to assist in a body recovery near Hartford by the Phillips 66 docks in the Mississippi River. The Alton Fire Department confirmed a team was sent to the scene to assist Hartford Police and Fire Department and other law enforcement in the situation and a body had been recovered from the search. The Madison County Coroner has not yet released any information about the recovery, but should on Saturday. Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Trooper Squad Car Struck In Williamson County

DUQUOIN - On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-unit traffic crash on N Russell Street South of W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13), Williamson County, involving an ISP Trooper. At approximately 7:50 p.m., an ISP Trooper had the right of way and was traveling eastbound on W Deyoung Street (IL Route 13). Unit 1, a 1995 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, was traveling on N Russell Street, came to a stop at the red light and continued Continue Reading
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Drug charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Multiple felony drug cases were filed Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. • Benjamin A. Miller, 43, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On May 13 Miller allegedly was found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, and less than 15 grams of heroin. Bail was set at $15,000.
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

Judge Amy Sholar Announces She Will Seek Election As Resident Circuit Judge In Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Amy Sholar announced today that she will seek election as Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County. She was nominated to this position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Overstreet swore her in on April 30. (Picture attached). Chief Judge William Mudge immediately appointed Sholar as the Presiding Judge overseeing the Family Law Division.
Venice, ILTelegraph

Venice man faces weapons, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Venice man was charged with felony weapon and drug violations Friday. Frank E. Brown, 24, of Venice, was charged May 14 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by...
Saint Louis, MOTelegraph

Weapons charge filed against St. Louis man

EDWARDSVILLE — A St. Louis man faces a felony weapons charge after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Terence K. Veal, 28, of St. Louis, was charged May 12 with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Granite City Police...
Alton, ILTelegraph

Drug charges filed against four in Alton, Granite City

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver was among several drug-related charges filed May 12 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Ryan R. Lilly, 28, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.