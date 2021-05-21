newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Creek, WI

Family of Oak Creek man who died from COVID-19 frustrated restrictions are going away

By Ben Jordan
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsB0Q_0a7NtHhS00

The family of an Oak Creek man who died last week after a battle with COVID-19 is frustrated restrictions are being eased as people continue to die from the virus.

Just a few weeks ago, Dale Groszkiewicz learned his younger brother John tested positive for coronavirus and needed to be hospitalized.

Family

“He says if I have to go on a ventilator, I said, 'yeah go ahead', and that was the last I talked to him,” Dale recalled.

Dale gathered pictures full of memories Friday to be displayed at John’s funeral this weekend. Dale says the father of two who loved nothing more than spending time with his young granddaughter is gone at 61 years old.

"It hurt because that's my only brother, too,” Dale said. “It was tough, and he loved to talk. He would just talk and talk and talk and talk, and I just miss that."

While Dale says he’s fully vaccinated, he acknowledges that his brother John was not.

"He wanted to, but he was in the hospital like six weeks before that for cellulitis, and they said they couldn't give it to him in the hospital at that time,” Dale said. “So, he went back home, and he was getting better on his cellulitis and he was going to get the shot, and he just didn't get around to it."

Family

Dale says the most frustrating part of losing his brother now is seeing efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus like mask mandates and capacity limits go away, while families like his suffer through unimaginable pain.

“I just think it's too early to go back to normal,” Dale said. “Not until we get 70 to 80 percent of people vaccinated."

According to the state , 37 percent of people living in Milwaukee County are fully vaccinated.

“I can understand why people who have lost a loved one would feel very frightened about this scenario, because it is a big change from what we have been used to,” said UW Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Nasia Safdar.

Dr. Safdar says vaccination rates are a key part of the equation for justifying the sudden shift back to normalcy, but she says low COVID-19 case counts and warm weather are also important factors to lifting restrictions.

Family

“All of those things are happening, but it's a very fluid situation, so just because that's the case today doesn't mean that's going to be the case a month from now,” she said.

As many people prepare to return to their pre-pandemic lives, Dale knows his life will never be the same without his brother.

”Please get vaccinated, just please, you don't want to lose somebody to that,” he said. “You just don't. And people say, ‘oh, preexisting conditions’ - no, if he didn't get COVID he'd still be walking around. He would be."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
Milwaukee County, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Oak Creek, WI
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
Oak Creek, WI
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Younger Brother#Uw Health#Covid#Family Dale#Frustrated Restrictions#Man#Home#Memories Friday#Unimaginable Pain#Lifting Restrictions#Normalcy#Warm Weather#Cellulitis#Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday. Officials said 13-year-old Samantha K. Stephenson of Saukville, Wis., was last seen on Sunday morning in Menomonie with 19-year-old Brandon A. Morgan. Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bakery burglary: Suspect charged, likeness seen on cookies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces charges for allegedly burglarizing a bakery on the city's south side. The charges come after the bakery digitized the face of the suspect captured by surveillance video – and put it on cookies the bakery then sold. 45-year-old Dominic Kolp is charged with burglary...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!