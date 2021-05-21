Mariners Minor League Report — May 21

Trammell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Trammell will sit for the second time in three games while manager Scott Servais trots out a starting outfield of Kyle Lewis, Sam Haggerty and Jose Marmolejos. Mitch Haniger -- who is serving as a designated hitter Sunday -- will typically occupy one of the corner-outfield spots while Lewis mans center, so Trammell looks like he'll be vying for time at the remaining corner spot with Marmolejos, Haggerty and Dylan Moore for any given game. After striking out in all four of his at-bats Saturday, Trammell is now sitting on a .162/.262/.351 slash line for the season. He could be in danger of a demotion when the minor-league season gets underway during the upcoming week.