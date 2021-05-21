newsbreak-logo
Mariners Minor League Report — May 21

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. C Cal Raleigh drove in 3 runs, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Round Rock 10–5 on Thursday night. DH Jake Fraley (1x3, R, BB) went 1-for-3 with a runs scored and a walk as the designated hitter in his first rehab start with Tacoma. 3B Jantzen Witte (2x4, BB) led the Rainiers with 2 hits, wihle Raleigh (1x4, R, 2B, 3 RBI), 1B Eric Filia (1x3, 2 R, 2 BB), LF Taylor Trammell (1x6) and CF Luis Liberato (1x3, RBI, BB) each collected 1 of the team’s 7 hits. Starter Jamie Schultz (0.1,2,3,3,1,0,HR) recorded the loss after allowing 3 run in only 0.1 innings. RH Bryan Pall (1.1,4,4,4,2,3,HR), RH Vinny Nittoli (1.1,1,0,0,0,4), RH Ryan Dull (2.0,1,1,0,1,0), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,1,1), LH Ben Onyshko (1.0,1,1,1,1,3) and RH Witte (2.0,3,1,1,0,1) combined to allow 10 runs over 8.2 innings in relief.

EVERETT — Another day, another home run for Julio Rodriguez. And another win for the Everett AquaSox. Rodriguez homered for the fourth straight game, Zach DeLoach hit a grand slam and the AquaSox rolled to their eighth consecutive victory with a 20-3 rout of the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday at Funko Field.