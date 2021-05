Google has been on a roll revamping their keyboard experience as of lately. Recently, the company took the bold step of launching Gboard on their Wear OS ecosystem, which brought features such as speech recognition, swipe to write, and much, much more to devices we can fit in our wrist instead of just our smartphones. This resulted in a great improvement in the overall typing experience in our smartwatches. While Google keeps bringing new features into the mobile version of Gboard as well, it’s been a while since one of them was UI-related, right? Well, we’re getting some improvements there.