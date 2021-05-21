6 Reasons not to Pursue Hollywood with Your Writing
For about two years, I pursued the Hollywood film life. I never made it to any major film sets, but I worked in distribution and met with a few producers/industry personnel. After one final, negative encounter, I decided the film industry may not be for me. At least for now. Not only that, but the thought of only writing screenplays made it seem like a huge part of my imagination would be neglected. Here is why I stopped pursuing screenwriting and producing to work on novels.writingcooperative.com