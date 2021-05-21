newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

6 Reasons not to Pursue Hollywood with Your Writing

writingcooperative.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about two years, I pursued the Hollywood film life. I never made it to any major film sets, but I worked in distribution and met with a few producers/industry personnel. After one final, negative encounter, I decided the film industry may not be for me. At least for now. Not only that, but the thought of only writing screenplays made it seem like a huge part of my imagination would be neglected. Here is why I stopped pursuing screenwriting and producing to work on novels.

writingcooperative.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Films#Film School#Book Publishing#Short Film#Pursue Hollywood#Kindle Direct Publishing#Screenplays#Love#Publishing Rejection#Popular Books#Prose#Imagination#Principal Photography#Edits#Traditional Publications#Producers#Success#Author Status#Enjoyment#Grad School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
Books & Literaturewritingcooperative.com

Four Mindsets That Can Sabotage Your Creative Writing Projects

And how to permit yourself to be creative, experimental, and imperfect. So much of the creative writing process is a mental game. Even if you are connected to a writer’s group or community, the writing process itself is a very solitary act. Many of the years of learning how to write and working on writing projects are done without a lot of validation. So it no surprise that certain mindsets can be *less than helpful* to writers. The good news is, if you become aware of them, you can combat the ways they may be tripping you up.
MoviesVulture

Hollywood Loses Its Goddamned Mind, Casts Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

Let this be a warning to all weary souls. Never fill out an enchanted Mad Libs given to you by a witch, or you just might end up with a [musical prequel] about the origins of a young, sexy [Willy Wonka] as played by [Timothée Chalamet], directed by the guy who made [Paddington]. This is real, breaking news from a totally entropic Hollywood, where a thousand Oompa Loompas on a thousand typewriters are remixing IP at a frightening clip. Deadline reports that “the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory,” which is territory already trod by Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. (Michael Jackson Willy Wonka was sad because his dad was a dentist, remember?) It’s called Wonka, because that worked so well for Cruella and Dolittle and Mank, and it will feature numerous musical numbers. At least we know director Paul King is good at those.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Finding Your Writing Style as a Journalist | Tracey Spicer AM

*This article was written and edited by Tracey Spicer’s mentee Natalie Scanlon. BECAUSE WORDS ARE SO MUCH MORE THAN PEN AND PAPER. As a journalist, it’s so incredibly important to do more than put pen to paper. The research, drafting, writing, proofreading and editing are all pieces of the journalism puzzle that begin to align only after hours of work and ambition.
Posted by
One Writer

Connecting with Your Writing Source: The Muse

This week, I’ve been thinking a lot about my own writing practices and how I personally define my writing muse. I have been writing creatively for nearly 40 years. From those first moments I tried out my inner Harriet the Spy with my little secret journal, to the first stories I wanted to write about talking squirrels, to the poems that I began writing in middle and high school, writing seemed a constant companion for me.
TV & Videossavethecat.com

How to Write Your Attention-Getting Pilot

In a recent Writers Guild of America West report, in 2019, 6133 writers were listed as earning money. Of those, 5117 of them worked for digital or television platforms. Five out of six. TV is where the jobs are. If you want to write for a living, you need to...
Boston, MAberklee.edu

Film Scoring Students Write for Hollywood's A-List Session Players

The Hollywood Recording Project, a new initiative by Berklee’s Film Scoring Department, gave select student composers the opportunity to have their original works recorded by a group of the film industry's most in-demand session players. Produced during the spring 2021 semester, the nine-track project features violinists Mark Robertson (House of...
AnimalsVulture

Scott Foley on Puppies, Plywood, and Pursuing Your Woodworking Dreams

Scott Foley has never done reality TV before, but you wouldn’t know it watching him host Ellen’s Next Great Designer. He’s such a natural on the furniture-design competition show, named after producer (and avowed design lover) Ellen DeGeneres, that it should really be called Scott Foley’s Next Great Designer. He’s the one greeting contestants, assigning them challenges, judging their work with co-panelists Brigette Romanek and Fernando Mastrangelo, and visiting them in their studios to offer encouragement (or, in the case of one contestant, a gentle reminder that referring to him as Noel, his character from Felicity, makes them both look old). As an unabashed fan of reality-competition shows — The Challenge and Top Chef are favorites — and amateur furniture-maker himself, Foley has the chops.
Books & LiteratureEntrepreneur

Consider This Critical Factor Before You Write Your Nonfiction Book

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Ghostwriting is an open secret in the nonfiction world — an estimated nearly 60 percent of nonfiction books are written by professional writers, not the authors listed on the title pages. Ghostwriters have allegedly produced books for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

How To Tell Your Bread Isn't Kneaded Enough, According To Paul Hollywood

Bread is a very serious topic in most culinary conversations. Even those who are gluten free tend to be on the lookout for bread alternatives they can get their hands on that are close to the real thing. (Healthline rounded up the best alt options that have come out in 2021). From Buzzfeed round-ups highlighting "things for people who really love bread" to Eater overviews of where to get your hands on fresh bread in New York City, there is no denying that people love their bread.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“One maxim that my students find helpful is: One thought per sentence. Readers only process one thought at a time. So give them time to digest the first set of facts you want them to know. Then give them the next piece of information they need to know, which further explains the first fact. Be grateful for the period. Writing is so hard that all of us, once launched, tend to ramble. Instead of a period we use a comma, followed by a transitional word (and, while), and soon we have strayed into a wilderness that seems to have no road back out. Let the humble period be your savior. There’s no sentence too short to be acceptable in the eyes of God.”
MoviesPosted by
TheWeek

Timothée Chalamet will play a young Willy Wonka in origin story film

Is Timothée Chalamet about to give Willy Wonka the Joker treatment?. Okay, it probably won't get that dark, but the Oscar-nominated actor has been cast as a young Wonka in a new origin story film set to revolve around the character's "adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory," Deadline reports.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

How To Write An Outstanding Book For Your Brand, Without Fear Of Rejection

Only a very small percentage of books will ever be accepted by traditional publishers. Hundreds of thousands are rejected every year. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t share your important message and use it to increase your brand’s influence. Your knowledge or powerful story could position you as an expert, help your readers, and grow your profitability. Waiting for someone else to validate you does a disservice to you, your potential clients, and your brand.
Books & LiteratureEntrepreneur

5 Pitfalls to Avoid When Writing Your First Business Book

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. I hear this complaint repeatedly from new writers: “I was so enthusiastic when I started writing my business book. But months have gone by, and now all I want to do is throw the book out the window!”. The struggle is real...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

When an Apparition of Virginia Woolf Interrupts Your Writing Process

I died and then found myself walking across a large, green field. You might think heaven would be overflowing with rare flowers and exotic birds, but this meadow was just plain city grass mixed with dandelions. Some taller weeds grew along the periphery, where the mower hadn’t been able to reach. A few sparrows and pigeons, perhaps slightly fatter and sleeker than those to which I was accustomed, hopped about here and there. Some trees. The meadow might almost have been in Central Park.
Books & LiteratureLitReactor

Storyville: Writing for the Ideal Reader

So today we’re going to talk about writing to your ideal reader. I’m sure you’ve head of this concept before. Let’s dig in to some ideas on what that means, and how I think you can approach this concept. I think it can help you out quite a bit, but maybe not in the ways you might expect.