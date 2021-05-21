newsbreak-logo
Attachment Theory: sidony o’neal at Veronica

By Kemi Adeyemi
Art in America
 3 days ago
At first glance, a tight exhibition at Seattle’s Veronica seems to veer toward the risky edges of highly theorized shows. “AuguRing” features three new pieces by Portland-based artist sidony o’neal, whose process-based work responds to ideas at the intersection of philosophy and mathematics. Those fields’ specialized words (“algebraic topology,” for example, roughly the study of how shapes differ) punctuate turns of phrase in an exhibition text that might make readers sweat: “From here: landscape, time-consciousness, and inheritance are positioned not as symbols, but as post-digital relations that function with and beyond the onto-epistemic logic of some temporal objects.” In contemporary art, esoteric language can provide cover for artwork that is as dense as the writing or, perhaps more commonly, work that seems entirely unrelated to what the writing claims. The risk is that the writing over-theorizes the art.

