Attachment Theory: sidony o’neal at Veronica

When New York–based artist Esteban Jefferson first visited the Petit Palais in Paris, in 2014, it was neither the nineteenth-century French paintings nor the Etruscan vases that caught his eye, but two mysterious portrait busts of anonymous Black figures placed behind the information and ticket desk. While most of the other artworks on display at the museum were accompanied by extensively researched wall texts, these sculptures, carved from polychrome marble, had no attribution and were simply labeled “Buste d’Africain.” “I shot a photo of one of them, came back to America, and thought about the image for a long time,” Jefferson tells me. This photograph, along with others he took during subsequent visits to the museum in 2018 and 2019, serves as the basis for his ongoing body of work, “Petit Palais.” Comprising paintings and a video installation, the series, which Jefferson began while pursuing his MFA at Columbia University, was the focus of recent exhibitions at New York’s White Columns, in late 2019, and at Tanya Leighton in Berlin in 2020.