newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: Player ratings

By Realio
sounderatheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this year, Seattle played media darlings LAFC. This time it was the Sounders’ third match of a three-match week and again they were the better team in this matchup. Although the California Fighting Velas had strong possession and some intense early pressure, they failed to directly threaten goal with many chances and went home with a deserved loss. LAFC tried to high press and work the ball around through the defense instead of crossing from the width, which Seattle handled with a compact defensive shape before releasing wide attacks. The match ended 2-0, highlighted by Seattle’s stellar, league-best offense which created the bulk of the dangerous chances and by their stellar, league-best defense which sheltered a goalkeeper debut.

www.sounderatheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Corey Baird
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Raúl Ruidíaz
Person
Fredy Montero
Person
Xavi
Person
Danny Leyva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Football Games#Score Goals#Field Goals#Ball Games#Houtrain#Atlanta Football Club#Mls Player#Lafc Motm Atuesta#Media Darlings Lafc#Seattle Attacks#Mls Average#Matches#Scoring Chances#Beat#Prior Games#Teammates#League Best Offense#League Best Defense#Central Midfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStonyspicks.com

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Seattle Sounders are coming off a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC and will now get ready to face the other Los Angeles franchise, as the Galaxy are coming to town on Sunday. It was a pretty balanced match between the Sounders and Los Angeles FC, with Los Angeles taking an early lead, while the Sounders pulled even at the start of the second half. Seattle destroyed Minnesota United by a massive 4-0 at home in the premiere and they will look to keep it up against the Galaxy. Seattle have only lost 2 of their last 15 home matches against the Galaxy (9 wins, 2 losses, 4 draws).
MLSchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders (12 p.m. PST)

The Portland Timbers are officially done with Concacaf Champions League play, which means they can focus solely on their opponents in MLS. What better opponent to mark the beginning of that shift than the team that hails from the fishing village up north? That’s right, we’re getting an early Cascadia showdown at Providence Park with the Seattle Sounders coming to town.
MLSKREM

COVID-19 vaccines being offered at Seattle Sounders home games

SEATTLE — Fans attending Seattle Sounders home games at Lumen Field can get their COVID-19 vaccine while they're at it. Beginning Sunday, May 2, people 18 and older attending a Sounders home game can receive free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointments necessary. Vaccinations will be available starting when gates open through the end of the match.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Raul Ruidiaz's brace helps Sounders leapfrog Galaxy for Western Conference lead

May 3—Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe made a scary prediction Sunday. "We're still trying to get used to each other. We're still getting game fit," Rowe said during a video conference call with media. "As things progress, you'll see us get better and better." What's better than a second blowout at...
MLSABC7 Los Angeles

Raul Ruidiaz scores brace as Seattle Sounders top LA Galaxy

Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and Brad Smith added a goal and an assist as the Seattle Sounders defeated the visiting LA Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday night. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made two saves to post his second shutout in three games for the Sounders, who moved into first place in the Western Conference.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Preview & Prediction

When does Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders kick off? Sunday 9th May, 2021 – 20:00 (UK) Where is Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders being played? Providence Park, Portland. Where can I get tickets for Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Five things we liked: Sounders v. LA Galaxy

SEATTLE — Whether it qualifies as a true “rivalry” is up for debate, but the number of memorable moments and games between the Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy exceeds the number of fingers on both hands. But since 2015, when the Sounders vanquished the last Galaxy dynasty in the playoffs, the match-ups between the two these days brings more of a sense of nostalgia than burning passions.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Postgame Pontifications: Sounders showing off new level of versatility and dynamism

SEATTLE — One of the persistent criticisms of the Seattle Sounders under Brian Schmetzer is that they’re often only as good as their health. When they’ve got everyone available, they’re prone to go on runs that take them to MLS Cup. When they’re missing someone like Nicolás Lodeiro, the thinking goes, they tend to struggle.
MLSchatsports.com

How Kelyn Rowe sold himself to the Sounders

Kelyn Rowe has never hidden the idea that he hoped to one day play for the Seattle Sounders. He was openly hopeful the Sounders would try to trade up to draft him in 2012, there were a couple times when the he almost came here in trades and seemingly everyone in the league expected him to come to Seattle when he first hit free agency before the 2020 season.
MLSPosted by
MLive

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5/12/21) -- MLS | Channel, Stream, Time

Two of the best teams in the early weeks of the 2021 MLS season meet Wednesday night in the Pacific Northwest, as the top two clubs in the Western Conference go head-to-head. The Seattle Sounders are currently the best in the league, albeit through four games, with a 3-0-1 record. Right behind them, and tied for second with the LA Galaxy, are the San Jose Earthquakes, who are 3-1 through their first four matches.
MLSLAG Confidential

Three lessons from Seattle Sounders' victory over LA Galaxy

Last Sunday, Seattle Sounders cruised to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field Stadium. It was the first defeat of the campaign for the LA Galaxy and the second victory in three games for the Rave Green to begin their 2021 season. Here are 3 takeaways from...
MLSsportsblog.com

MLS Match analysis: Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC

If you are a soccer fan who often has trouble finding a good channel for live soccer matches, fixtures, results, nowgoal is sure to help. If you are a soccer fan who often has trouble finding a good channel for live football matches, follow me who provide latest informations.