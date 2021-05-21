Hot Sauce Marketing Is So Aggro, But the Community Behind It Is Surprisingly Sweet

Exclusive sneakers, limited-edition clothing, and, now, premium condiments. Hot sauce has officially achieved hype status. Hot sauce brand TRUFF recently announced a brand new collaboration with musician, actor, and jeweler Ben Baller. The decadent truffle-infused hot sauce will be released exclusively via the e-commerce/video platform NTWRK at 7 PM EST tonight, May 14. Combining the real-time excitement of Instagram Live with a digital marketplace, NTWRK is a mobile-only app that hosts regular art, clothing, and merch drops and limited releases. To score one of the few bottles of the TRUFF X Ben Baller hot sauce, you’ll need to make an account on the app and sign in at the time of release to secure your sauce. The collab features TRUFF’s signature luxurious bottle design though with a one-off gold label, cap, and box to highlight the release’s rarity. Made with ripe chili peppers and an authentic black truffle infusion, we expect this release to taste just as great as TRUFF’s stellar hot sauces. What’s noteworthy is that this release signifies a new era in hot sauce hype.