The first electric Popemobile will be a Fisker Ocean SUV

Perhaps it's no great surprise that Subaru, maker of some of the tougher and more rugged wagons and SUVs on the market, is late to the EV party. After all, despite recent advances, we've seen the limitations of electric vehicles in off-road environments. But now we finally know more about Subaru's first EV. We already knew that this new EV would be jointly developed with Toyota and can now confirm that it will be called the Subaru Solterra. The new SUV will compete in the C-segment and rides on the new dedicated e-Subaru Global Platform.