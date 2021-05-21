newsbreak-logo
The first electric Popemobile will be a Fisker Ocean SUV

By Kirsten Korosec
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said Friday that it plans to deliver to the Vatican late next year a Popemobile based on its upcoming Fisker Ocean SUV. An initial agreement was reached during a private meeting Thursday between Pope Francis and Fisker co-founders Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker. Henrik Fisker showed a number of sketches, including one that Pope Francis signed. There aren’t many details about this new Popemobile, although a rendering of the modified Fisker Ocean SUV shows an all-glass cupola.

techcrunch.com
