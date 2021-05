Governor Greg Abbott’s pledge to make Texas a “Second Amendment sanctuary” helped boost a bill that would make it legal to carry weapons in the state without a permit, a long-held goal of the gun lobby. After much back-and-forth, particularly from law enforcement who said it would make their jobs more dangerous and difficult, the bill is finally on its way to the governor’s desk. However, there have also been some surprising gun control measures that are looking like they might pass as well.