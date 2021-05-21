What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Episode 4 Premiere?
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under continues to stunt every single week with episodes that are as feisty as they are fierce. Who knew the sun down under cast so much shade? Two weeks ago, that Snatch Game disaster claimed one surprise victim: the season’s frontrunner, Art Simone. Fortunately the remaining queens were able to turn it out for the girl group challenge, giving us two solid versions of “Queens Down Under.” But things are never easy on Drag Race, and the design challenge is coming up next.decider.com