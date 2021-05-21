newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Episode 4 Premiere?

By Brett White
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under continues to stunt every single week with episodes that are as feisty as they are fierce. Who knew the sun down under cast so much shade? Two weeks ago, that Snatch Game disaster claimed one surprise victim: the season’s frontrunner, Art Simone. Fortunately the remaining queens were able to turn it out for the girl group challenge, giving us two solid versions of “Queens Down Under.” But things are never easy on Drag Race, and the design challenge is coming up next.

decider.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Sam Neill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Drag Queens#Down Under#Season Premiere#Show Time#Snatch Game#Nztv#Bbc Three#Canadian#Crave#Tvnz#The Maxi Challenge#Australian#American#Aussie#Maxi Shield#Finance#Elektra Shock#Stream Rupaul#Tags Rupaul Rupaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
New Zealand
News Break
BBC
Related
TV & VideosThe Guardian

BBC cuts Prince Andrew joke from RuPaul’s Drag Race

The BBC is embroiled in a bizarre row about censorship, the royal family and drag queens after editing an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race to remove a joke about Prince Andrew. The national broadcaster is currently showing episodes of the new series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on its iPlayer streaming service but edited out a comment made by a drag artist dressed as Queen Elizabeth II, apparently in the belief it could offend UK audiences.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Quiz: Which Drag Race Down Under queen are you?

Season 13 of Drag Race US and Season Two of Drag Race UK have finished and I for one feel slightly sad. But just when there was a big Drag Race-sized hole in your week, along came Drag Race Down Under to g’day its way into your heart. We’re only...
TV & VideosPopSugar

Love RuPaul's Drag Race? Peep the 10 Most Epic Lip-Sync Battles of All Time

Whether you're already a fierce advocate of the LGBTQ+ community or new to drag queen culture, we can all agree the most entertaining parts of RuPaul's Drag Race are the "Lip Sync For Your Life" eliminations. Season 13 was jam-packed with these epic battles thanks to the "Pork Chop Round" that occurred during the premiere episode. But if you're new to the show, you may be curious which drag contestants have had the best luck slaying the competition with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Well, look no further, because we've compiled 10 of the best lip syncs of all time.
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

The Library Is Open: Untucking Secrets From the First Decade of RuPaul's Drag Race

Weitere: 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions. Gather round, hennys, because it's about to be a celebration. It's hard to believe, but it's been 12 fabulous years since RuPaul mothertucking Charles first put out the siren call for drag queens around the county to put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the test in the ultimate search for America's Next Drag Superstar, taking an underground art form that Ru himself has famously said would never be mainstream out of the club and onto TV, broadcasting into the homes of millions.
TV & Videosspectrumnews1.com

'RuPaul's Drag Race' wins three MTV unscripted awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "RuPaul's Drag Race" won Monday evening in three of the four categories it was nominated in on the concluding night of the two-night MTV Movie & TV Awards which honored unscripted television. The VH1 series won for best competition series, beating out "Legendary," "The Challenge," "The...
TV ShowsThe Tab

The ultimate ranking of every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race

We’ve been inundated with A LOT of RuPaul’s Drag Race. At this point, there’s 13 seasons of the OG stateside franchise (and five seasons of the All Stars variant on top of that!), with global spin offs in Thailand, Canada, Chile, Holland, Australia and here in the United Kingdom. Drag Race España is the latest addition, due to premiere on May 30th. With all that said, how on EARTH do you even BEGIN to start ranking every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race?
Entertainmentcomedycake.com

Quick Dish NY: 6.3 The Neon Coven Presents “Come On Out” with JANNIFER’S BODY ft ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star JAN

After been cooped up for month’s on end, isn’t it about time you immerse yourself in theater, drag, film and the nightlife scene all at one glorious time?! Yes, yes, it is. Thursday, June 3rd you can do just that as the queer performance collective THE NEON COVEN (OSCAR at The Crown) dazzles you with wit at the Radial Park drive-in in Astoria, Queens. Per the Coven,
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Earlier this spring Netflix sucked its subscribers into a tale of family betrayal and parasailing accidents thanks to Who Killed Sara? Now the drama is coming back with a whole new season. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, this thriller centers around the mysterious death of a teenager. After a boating...
CelebritiesBillboard

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Shea Coulee Signs to UTA

The agency will work with them across areas that include music and touring — a tour is planned for 2022 — as well as endorsements, scripted and unscripted projects. Couleé was first seen as a contestant on the ninth season of Drag Race, where they were a finalist. They later went on to win the fifth season of the franchise’s All-Star competition.
TV & VideosEW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race España revs up las reinas in season 1 trailer

Las reinas are ready to reign in RuPaul's Drag Race España season 1 trailer. The preview for Spain's first RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off teases Werk Room shenanigans (can anyone explain the image of a queen wearing a babushka while staring through a noodle strainer?) and runway excellence, with host Supremme de Luxe welcoming co-panelists Ana Locking, Javier Calvo, and Javier Ambrossi to the main stage to judge the competition alongside her.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Drag Race Down Under: A car crash that can’t stop crashing

It was the design challenge on Drag Race Down Under this week, and when RuPaul wheeled in the big box of garbage the queens were going to have to make an outfit from, previously eliminated contestant Art Simone was also inside. Ru announced she was returning to the competition, and that was just that.