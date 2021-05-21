What Time Will ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ Episode 4 Premiere?

Whether you're already a fierce advocate of the LGBTQ+ community or new to drag queen culture, we can all agree the most entertaining parts of RuPaul's Drag Race are the "Lip Sync For Your Life" eliminations. Season 13 was jam-packed with these epic battles thanks to the "Pork Chop Round" that occurred during the premiere episode. But if you're new to the show, you may be curious which drag contestants have had the best luck slaying the competition with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Well, look no further, because we've compiled 10 of the best lip syncs of all time.