Two Former Local HS Baseball Players Named to All-Arrowhead Conference Teams

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGalesburg, IL – The Carl Sandburg College baseball team was represented by five players on this year’s All-Arrowhead Conference team. Cam Scott (Mapleton, Ill./Illini Bluffs) was voted to the team as an infielder and for his efforts on the mound, while Abe Collins (Morton, Ill./Morton), Ben Higgins (Macomb, Ill./Macomb), Hunter Darst (Avon, Ill./Abingdon-Avon) and Silas Israel (Tremont, Ill./Tremont) also earned all-conference honors after helping the Chargers to a 12-6 league mark.

