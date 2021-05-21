Two Former Local HS Baseball Players Named to All-Arrowhead Conference Teams
Galesburg, IL – The Carl Sandburg College baseball team was represented by five players on this year’s All-Arrowhead Conference team. Cam Scott (Mapleton, Ill./Illini Bluffs) was voted to the team as an infielder and for his efforts on the mound, while Abe Collins (Morton, Ill./Morton), Ben Higgins (Macomb, Ill./Macomb), Hunter Darst (Avon, Ill./Abingdon-Avon) and Silas Israel (Tremont, Ill./Tremont) also earned all-conference honors after helping the Chargers to a 12-6 league mark.977wmoi.com