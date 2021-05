PAW PAW - Karl Karlsson, Donna Chick, Anita Hopkins and Pete Bullock were seated as the newly-elected trustees during the May 12 meeting of the Paw Paw Village Board. The Paw Paw Community Fire Protection District has requested TIF funds to be used in the purchase of a new fire truck. They are in the process of acquiring a 2021 tanker/pumper, which will replace an aging unit with engine issues. Rather than continue to spend resources on an older truck, the new truck will be a hybrid of a new chassis and the existing tank, radios, etc. The new truck will benefit the residents of the District with a quicker and more reliable delivery of water and the ability to spray water at a considerable distance. This will allow them to safely extinguish flames at a distance in hazardous situations and also to operate with less manpower when volunteers are unavailable.