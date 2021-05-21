newsbreak-logo
Harbourfest 2022: A Party That Will Be 1095 Days in the Making!

Cover picture for the articleThe news that a-lot of us party animals didn’t want to hear. Harbourfest will be on hold for another year due to the pandemic and even though it stings, COVID is still not fully controlled at this moment and won’t be by the time the August long arrives. You have to put that into perspective and until it is, until everyone gets vaccinated or close to it we won’t be going back to taking part in some of our favourite things until it’s safe to do so.

