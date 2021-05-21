newsbreak-logo
Senator Impregnated 14-Year-Old Girl When He Was 18, Calls it a “Romeo and Juliet Story”

By Lauren Pineda
Rare
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his announcement that he would challenge GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary back in January, U.S. House candidate Anthony Bouchard admitted that when he was 18 years old, he had impregnated a 14-year-old girl. In a Facebook Live video to his supporters, he said, “So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant. You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

