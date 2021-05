Three people were injured Wednesday — one with life-threatening injuries — in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 56 and Mower County Road 3. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night when a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Timothy Paul Lafleur, 53, of Brandon, South Dakota and traveling westbound on County Road 3, collided with a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, traveling southbound on Highway 56 and driven by Matthew Lee Larson, 48, of Decorah, Iowa at the intersection.