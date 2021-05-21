Federal Court Considers Preliminary Approval of Roundup Cancer Settlement

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Friends, the Supreme Court has long held that cities are not entitled to qualified immunity. But last year, when the Sixth Circuit granted qualified immunity to a Euclid, Ohio police officer for a fatal shooting, it also dismissed the claims against the city—because the shooting, though it may have violated the Constitution, hadn't violated clearly established law. This left the victim's family with no one to sue. Click here to read an IJ amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to grant cert in the case and put a stop to the disturbing trend of lower courts smuggling qualified immunity into municipal liability jurisprudence. And click here to read about Euclid's "highly inappropriate" police use-of-force training that trivializes police brutality.