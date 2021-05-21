newsbreak-logo
Federal Court Considers Preliminary Approval of Roundup Cancer Settlement

By Todd Neeley
dtnpf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- Bayer AG's attempts to move a Roundup settlement across the finish line in a federal court met with resistance this week as attorneys representing cancer victims objected to the proposed $2 billion glyphosate settlement on a number of fronts. At the beginning of February, Bayer announced...

State
California State
Lawdtnpf.com

Judge Says Bayer Proposed Settlement on Roundup Won't Cover Future Claims

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Bayer's $2 billion Roundup settlement, saying in an order it would not adequately address the concerns of families who may later be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. "If a settlement that reasonably protects the interests of Roundup users who have not...
Congress & Courtschildrenshealthdefense.org

BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous “glaring flaws” in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Judge Rejects Settlement to Resolve Future Roundup Cancer Claims

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Finding “glaring flaws” in a $2 billion deal to resolve future Roundup claims, a federal judge nixed a proposed settlement Wednesday that he found “would accomplish a lot for Monsanto,” but not much for Roundup users. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria rejected all aspects of the...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Judge nixes Bayer's $2B Roundup litigation plan for 'closure'

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion class-action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were "clearly unreasonable." U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal "would accomplish a lot for...
Congress & Courtsstjosephpost.com

NPPC: Federal judge ruling disastrous for small U.S. hog farmers

Left unchallenged, a recent federal district court ruling will result in a 2.5 percent loss in pork packing plant capacity nationwide, according to the National Pork Producers Council. NPPC says the ruling would reduce income by more than $80 million for small U.S. hog farmers. NPPC is urging the Department...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

GreenSky Investors Reach $27.5 Million Settlement, Seek Court OK

GreenSky Inc. investors who accuse the fintech firm of misleading them about its 2018 initial public offering asked a federal judge in New York to grant preliminary approval to their $27.5 million settlement. The deal represents almost 14% of the investors’ “estimated recoverable damages, discounted for certain potential defenses,” the...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana federal courts rescind mask mandate

Montana's U.S. District Court Chief Judge Brian Morris on Tuesday rescinded the mask mandate for the state's federal courts, considering in his order the months-long decline in COVID-19 cases and steady rise in vaccinations. Morris' order comes a week after Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath signaled to state...
Fraud CrimesSheridan Press

Wyo Business Council recruit pays $5.6M federal fraud settlement

Wyoming Business Council recruit Tungsten Heavy Powder — a California defense contractor with Laramie-based manufacturing — has agreed to pay the federal government $5.6 million to settle fraud allegations from the Department of Justice. Federal prosecutors alleged the company violated the False Claims Act by having U.S.-funded parts for the...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Roundup regulation revision? Biden EPA asks federal court to allow it to reassess glyphosate, weighing ‘ecological risks and benefits’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Biden EPA has asked a federal court for a chance to review and possibly revise parts of the agency’s 2020 interim decision to re-register glyphosate (Roundup) while leaving the herbicide on the market.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

As Bayer awaits ruling on its $2 billion glyphosate settlement proposal, judge floats idea of adding controversial safety warning label

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A U.S. judge suggested on [May 19] that Bayer include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Friends, the Supreme Court has long held that cities are not entitled to qualified immunity. But last year, when the Sixth Circuit granted qualified immunity to a Euclid, Ohio police officer for a fatal shooting, it also dismissed the claims against the city—because the shooting, though it may have violated the Constitution, hadn't violated clearly established law. This left the victim's family with no one to sue. Click here to read an IJ amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to grant cert in the case and put a stop to the disturbing trend of lower courts smuggling qualified immunity into municipal liability jurisprudence. And click here to read about Euclid's "highly inappropriate" police use-of-force training that trivializes police brutality.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order From Federal Court (3)

A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis. The oil project -- at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe -- may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge in $2B Roundup Settlement Recommends Bayer Add a Warning Label

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco to give preliminary approval for the settlement...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Controversial Monsanto Roundup Weed Killer Settlement Under Scrutiny

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers representing thousands of cancer victims exposed to Bayer AG's Roundup weed killer called on a federal judge to reject a proposed settlement that would allow Bayer (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) to continue selling the herbicide while limiting legal options for individuals who are diagnosed with cancer in the future.