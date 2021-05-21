Classes now enrolling

On May 5, During National Nurses Week, Midland College recognized 16 graduating Associate Degree Nursing students during a pinning and candle lighting ceremony at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center. “All of these students are commended for their dedication and perseverance,” Carmen Edwards, MC dean of Health Sciences, said. “They will make a positive impact on healthcare and the lives of their patients.” According to Edwards, the students are well prepared to pass the National Council Licensure Exam to become registered nurses and provide healthcare to citizens throughout West Texas. MC Spring 2021 Associate Degree Nursing graduates are Diana Ahlstrand, Cambri Armes, Lina Briones, Heather Cuthrell, Chastin Ellison, Isabel Flores, Gabrielle Garza, Holli McCreight, Nicole Milefsky, Hannah Payne, Martin Ramos, Crystal Rodriguez, Olajumobi Sadiku, Ayisat Salawu-Billings, Jamie Spencer and Katrina Walker. “We are extremely proud of our graduates,” Dian White, Associate Degree Nursing program chair, said. “Each Midland College graduate set a goal, worked hard, succeeded and is now prepared to enter a rewarding career as a professional nurse.” During Wednesday evening’s ceremony, MC Associate Degree Nursing faculty presented Diana Ahlstrand, Crystal Rodriguez and Kristina Walker with the Wallace W. and Kathleen Irwin Nursing Scholarship Award for maintaining the highest GPAs in the class.