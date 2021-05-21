newsbreak-logo
Odessa, TX

Classes now enrolling

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center (PBALC) is now enrolling for summer classes. People can now enroll for English language learning, adult education and literacy, and digital literacy classes. PBALC’s staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English language, and basic computer skills in either...

